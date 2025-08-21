Two Des Moines Public High Schools Merge Together
A pair of Iowa high school football programs are coming together this fall, as Des Moines Roosevelt High School and Des Moines Hoover High School have merged into one.
According to a report by KCCI, roughly 20 players from Hoover have joined up with Roosevelt this season.
For the Huskies, it was the only opportunity they had to compete on the gridiron, as Hoover had announced plans to shut the program down.
“I was kind of scared we were going to get treated as the stepkids,” Hoover senior Hushindi Abwe said. “It’s kind of sad but I feel like as long as we all still get the chance to play the game we still love I’m okay with it.”
Roosevelt is Coached by Former Iowa State Player Ernst Brun
Last year, Roosevelt earned one victory while Hoover suffered through a winless campaign. Prior to the dip for the Roughriders, they had won 12 games the previous three seasons, including a 5-4 mark in 2021.
“We talk about winning a lot,” Roosevelt head coach Ernst Brun said, “and getting that into their brain that we can win.”
Brun is a former Iowa State Cyclone who played tight end. This will be his second season leading Roosevelt after previously serving as the offensive coordinator.
Abwe was one of the top tacklers for Hoover last year, recording 52 tackles, with 21 coming for loss. He had 3.5 sacks on the season. Another addition from the Huskies is Diyon Berry, as the senior ran the ball 53 times for 376 yards with four touchdowns while catching three passes for 29 yards.
Roosevelt opens the 2025 Iowa high school football regular season on Friday, August 29 vs. Des Moines Lincoln from Mediacom Stadium. Homecoming for the school is scheduled for Friday, September 26 vs. Ames.