CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: Playoff bulletin update indicates larger Open Division

10, 12, 16-TEAM OPEN DIVISION?
The CIF Southern Section basketball playoff bulletin was recently updated with significant news regarding the Open Division.
The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.
However, last year, the Southern Section took 10 teams to the Open Division. Each team was gauranteed four pool play games to earn a state playoff bid. The last-place teams in each pool would not advance.
The recent update to the bulletin says that up to 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, finalists and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.
This change means its more likely the Open Division field will be more than eight teams — potentially 12 or 16. (COLUMN)
GILBERT ARENAS' DAUGHTER TRANSFERS
Standout sophomore guard Hamiley Arenas has completed a midseason transfer from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks to Sierra Canyon.
Sierra Canyon girls basketball coach Alicia Komaki told High School on SI that Arenas officially enrolled Wednesday morning.
Arenas is the daughter of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.Hamiley was impressive as a freshman at Notre Dame, averaging 23.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in 25 games.
She could be eligible as soon as Feb. 2, HERE HOW.
BASKETBALL BRAWL
The boys basketball game between Aquinas High and visiting Inglewood High in San Bernardino Monday night turned ugly after the buzzer sounded.
TOP 25 EXPERT RANKINGS
There will be two rankings published every week in the CIF Southern Section as it pertains to boys and girls basketball. There are the traditional expert rankings, which is a Top 25 compiled by a reporter, and there are the computer rankings, which are used to place teams come playoff time.
Here are the latest expert rankings as of Jan. 26.
EXPERT: BOYS TOP 25 RANKINGS | GIRLS TOP 25 RANKINGS
COMPUTER RANKINGS
The playoff divisions are beginning to take shape with just a couple more weeks left in the regular season, including the section's top field: the Open Division.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
COMPUTER: BOYS BASKETBALL | GIRLS BASKETBALL (as of Jan. 27)
