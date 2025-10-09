Two Iowa High Schools Officially Become the Waterloo Titans
Waterloo East High School and Waterloo West High School athletics will soon be known as Waterloo United, the school district announced.
Back in July 2024, the Waterloo School Board approved a decision to merge the two biggest local high schools into one, with construction having started earlier this year on a new school.
The plan is for the opening to take place for the 2028-29 school year, providing a more direct access to the career center while removing barriers that existed between the two separate high schools.
In a social media announcement Wednesday night, the school presented new colors and a nickname for the athletic programs, creating the Waterloo United Titans.
The colors will be black and gold, resembling that of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and the University of Central Florida colors and logos.
“This is more than a logo or a mascot,” said Dr. Jared Smith, Superintendent of Waterloo Schools. “It’s a unifying identity for our students, families and community.”
Waterloo West is currently 3-3 competing in Class 5A for Iowa high school football while Waterloo East sits at 0-6 competing in 4A.
