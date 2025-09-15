Two of Top 20 Rushing Performances in Iowa Recorded this Year
Through just three weeks of the Iowa high school football regular season, two of the Top 20 all-time single-game rushing performances have been officially recorded.
Beau Burns of BGM went off on Friday, August 29 with a 427-yard rushing performance against Columbus. That yardage total places him tied for 16th with Eugene Campbell of Audubon from 1971.
The other came on Friday, September 5 when Riverside’s Jaxon Gordon went off for 422 yards in a victory over Mount Ayr. Gordon’s name now sits 19th on the single-game list for rushing yards recorded.
Burns and BGM made the move up from the eight-player ranks to Class A this fall. The senior is a quarterback, as he has 847 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns while throwing for 517 yards and five more scores.
In his record performance, Burns carried the ball 30 times and scored six touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per carry.
Jaxon Gordon has Been One of the Top Running Backs in Iowa
Gordon, meanwhile, is well on his way to another 1,000-yard season, as he has 737 yards on 101 carries with seven touchdowns already this year. Last year, Gordon rushed 285 times for 1,932 yards, scoring 31 touchdowns.
During his 422-yard game, Gordon carried the ball 38 times and found the end zone five times, averaging 11.1 per carry. That included a 96-yard burst to the end zone.
Several other running backs have put together incredible single-game performances this season, along with Burns and Gordon. Jayden Nanthan of West Burlington/Notre Dame ran for 346 yards, Jaden Montgomery of Dubuque Hempstead went for 340 and Keshawn Wyldon of Burlington racked up 338 yards.