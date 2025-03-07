High School

Underdog Cedar Rapids Xavier does it again, reaches 4A final

No. 8 seed Xavier knocks off Norwalk, 70-60

Dana Becker

Libby Fandel and Cedar Rapids Xavier are headed to the Class 4A championship game.
Libby Fandel and Cedar Rapids Xavier are headed to the Class 4A championship game. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The underdog just will not go away in the Class 4A Iowa high school girls state basketbal tournament.

After stunning top-seed Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the quarters, No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off Norwalk to reach the finals on Thursday, 70-60.

With the win, the Saints (21-4) advance to Saturday’s championship game vs. North Polk at 2:30 p.m. in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena

Libby Fandel, who had a double-double in the quarters, did it again, scoring 21 with 14 rebounds to go along with eight assists, five steals and three blocked shots. She was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Taylor Rexroth added 15 points and Madden Wilson had 13. Samantha Dorrity came off the bench to score six points with eight rebounds and two blocks.

For Norwalk, Braylyn Birmingham had a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds. Bailey Birmingham and Hannah Overholser each scored 11. 

North Polk 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 30

North Polk
North Polk knocked out Dallas Center-Grimes for the second consecutive year Thursday. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A rematch awaits North Polk, as the Comets look to finally get over the hump and secure state gold.

Greta Dillinger knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead North Polk past Dallas Center-Grimes, 52-30.

The Comets, who are 0-3 in title games all-time, will face Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday. During the regular season, they scored a 59-45 victory over Xavier. 

Dillinger sank three straight triples to start the fourth, as Abby Tuttle added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Becca Aagard had six points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and a steal.

Devon Carlie led Dallas Center-Grimes with nine while Macy Meyer added eight.

This marked the third consecutive state tournament that North Polk and Dallas Center-Grimes squared off. In 2023, DC-G won the state title in overtime while North Polk ousted them in the quarterfinals last year.

Dana Becker
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

