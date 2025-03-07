Underdog Cedar Rapids Xavier does it again, reaches 4A final
The underdog just will not go away in the Class 4A Iowa high school girls state basketbal tournament.
After stunning top-seed Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the quarters, No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off Norwalk to reach the finals on Thursday, 70-60.
With the win, the Saints (21-4) advance to Saturday’s championship game vs. North Polk at 2:30 p.m. in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena.
Libby Fandel, who had a double-double in the quarters, did it again, scoring 21 with 14 rebounds to go along with eight assists, five steals and three blocked shots. She was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
Taylor Rexroth added 15 points and Madden Wilson had 13. Samantha Dorrity came off the bench to score six points with eight rebounds and two blocks.
For Norwalk, Braylyn Birmingham had a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds. Bailey Birmingham and Hannah Overholser each scored 11.
North Polk 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 30
A rematch awaits North Polk, as the Comets look to finally get over the hump and secure state gold.
Greta Dillinger knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead North Polk past Dallas Center-Grimes, 52-30.
The Comets, who are 0-3 in title games all-time, will face Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday. During the regular season, they scored a 59-45 victory over Xavier.
Dillinger sank three straight triples to start the fourth, as Abby Tuttle added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Becca Aagard had six points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and a steal.
Devon Carlie led Dallas Center-Grimes with nine while Macy Meyer added eight.
This marked the third consecutive state tournament that North Polk and Dallas Center-Grimes squared off. In 2023, DC-G won the state title in overtime while North Polk ousted them in the quarterfinals last year.