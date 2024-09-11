Union (Iowa) Community cancels activities after fatal car accident involving students
Union Community School District has announced the cancellation of all extra-curricular and co-curricular activities for grades 7-12 through Sunday due to the recent tragedy that has hit the community.
The Waterloo Courier reported that multiple students returning from a Tuesday volleyball match were involved in an automobile accident just outside of Jesup. One of the students died on the scene and the others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Some remained in the hospital Wednesday morning.
The paper reports that according to the Back Hawk County Sherriff’s office, a Nissan Pathfinder carrying five juveniles ran a stop sign and collided with a Buick Rendezvous.
The Knights’ football team was scheduled to play Friday night at West Delaware. The volleyball team was scheduled to play Saturday at Waterloo East.
-- Dana Becker | @SBLiveIA