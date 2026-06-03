Iowa High School Football: Key Kuemper Catholic Athlete To Become A Hawkeye

The decision came late in his senior season, and after making plans to go the junior college route, but for one Iowa high school football standout, he could not ignore it.

Kuemper Catholic senior Brayton Alford committed to the University of Iowa in May as a preferred walk-on. Alford had originally planned to head to Council Bluffs and join the defending NJCAA national champions at Iowa Western.

“After a lot of thought, conversations with my family and going through the recruiting process, I’ve decided to commit to the University of Iowa,” Alford posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in making his decision.

The preferred walk-on offer came from the Hawkeyes in late April, and Alford needed only a couple of days to make the switch.

Brayton Alford Led Kuemper Catholic In Tackles, Was Top Receiver For State Champs

As a senior, Alford recorded a team-high 77 tackles with 48 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. He also had six interceptions, including a pick-6, forced four fumbles and recovered one.

And that was just on defense.

Alford caught 51 passes for 714 yards and scored seven touchdowns, helping the Knights finish the season a perfect 13-0 and as Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football champions.

During his junior season, Alford rushed 23 times for 125 yards and scored a touchdown while making 34 tackles with 28 solo stops and three tackles for loss on defense.

Future Iowa Hawkeye Had Big Game In Title Contest For Knights

In the state title win over Van Meter, Alford had eight tackles, five of which were solos, with an interception as Kuemper Catholic won, 28-7. He caught five passes with two going for touchdowns and had nine tackles in the semifinals vs. Wilton.

Alford also had an offer from the University of Northern Iowa in addition to interest from Iowa State and Boise State at the Division I level. He was named to the High School On Iowa all-state football team this past season.

He becomes the latest Knight to continue his athletic career at the next level, as fellow recent graduates Lucas Diehl and Brock Badding have done the same. Diehl recently committed to North Dakota State to play football while Badding is headed to Minnesota State to play basketball .

The Iowa roster currently includes former Kuemper Catholic standout DJ Vonnahme, who had a big sophomore season at tight end for the Hawkeyes.