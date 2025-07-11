High School

Upset season! Davenport West knocks off Pleasant Valley in baseball

In the Bound-era, a No. 6 seed had never topped a No. 1 in substate baseball

Dana Becker

Davenport North bats against Davenport West during a Class 4A baseball game, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at North High School in Davenport, Iowa.
Davenport North bats against Davenport West during a Class 4A baseball game, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at North High School in Davenport, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Iowa high school baseball season has reached the postseason round of play, and that means crunch time for teams around the state.

On Friday, Davenport West took advantage of its opportunity to play the role of spoiler, topping Pleasant Valley, 3-1.

According to IAbaseball, it is the first time in the Bound-era - since 2018 - that a six-seed in a substate bracket has topped a No. 1 seed. 

The Falcons scored a run in the first and added another in the second before picking up an insurance run in the fifth. The Spartans cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the fourth but would get no closer.

For Davenport West, Kaleb Adomat had two hits and drove in a pair while Damen Dahlhauser earned the win on the mound. 

Pleasant Valley ends the year with a 28-7 record overall while Davenport West improves to 11-22 and now awaits its next opponent from a group that includes Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.

The winner of Class 4A, Substate 8 advances to the state baseball tournament.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa