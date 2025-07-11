Upset season! Davenport West knocks off Pleasant Valley in baseball
The Iowa high school baseball season has reached the postseason round of play, and that means crunch time for teams around the state.
On Friday, Davenport West took advantage of its opportunity to play the role of spoiler, topping Pleasant Valley, 3-1.
According to IAbaseball, it is the first time in the Bound-era - since 2018 - that a six-seed in a substate bracket has topped a No. 1 seed.
The Falcons scored a run in the first and added another in the second before picking up an insurance run in the fifth. The Spartans cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run in the fourth but would get no closer.
For Davenport West, Kaleb Adomat had two hits and drove in a pair while Damen Dahlhauser earned the win on the mound.
Pleasant Valley ends the year with a 28-7 record overall while Davenport West improves to 11-22 and now awaits its next opponent from a group that includes Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.
The winner of Class 4A, Substate 8 advances to the state baseball tournament.