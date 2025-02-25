Urbandale opts to remain in CIML for athletics, keeps chain reaction from happening
Urbandale will remain in the CIML for athletics - at least for the time being.
The school board voted on the matter Monday night, and according to a report by KCCI, two different votes on leaving and joining another failed.
One of the biggest reasons the move came about was because of the lack of success the J-Hawks have had in recent years competing against the likes of schools from pulling from much larger enrollments.
The Little Hawkeye Conference, which includes the likes of Dallas Center-Grimes, Pella and Norwalk, asked Urbandale to join them and leave the CIML. The school board needed a guarantee that there would be 10 teams in the league or they would not shift.
Had that passed, it could have caused several other schools to change conferences.
“I challenge you and every Urbandale parent and every booster to reflect on what we can do as a community to make this a program we’re proud of, regardless of the record, at the end of each season,” said Urbandale school board member Jason Menke.
The CIML includes Valley, Waukee Northwest, Dowling and Johnston among others.