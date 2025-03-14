Valley completes three-peat in 4A with win over Waukee Northwest
Jayden McGregory capped off an incredible week with a brilliant championship game performance Friday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
McGregory scored 26 points and Trevin Jirak had a double-double as Valley finished off a three-peat in Class 4A with a 60-48 victory over Waukee Northwest.
Jirak, who has committed to the University of Northern Iowa, scored 13 points with 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals while Iowa State University football signee Zay Robinson added 15 with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Both are seniors who will depart with three titles on their resumes.
McGregory, who had the game-winning bucket in the semifinals, was 8 of 12 from the field and 9-for-11 at the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds with four assists and a block, playing all 32 minutes.
Waukee Northwest tried its best to cut into a 15-point deficit, going on a 19-12 run in the third. It was not enough, as the Tigers answered by outscoring the Wolves in the fourth, 19-11.
Colin Rice had 18 points and 15 rebounds while Bode Goodman finished with 17 points and five steals.