Van Meter Finishes Back-To-Back 2A Title Run
Ava Hohenadel saw her pitch and went for it, belting a solo home run to lift Van Meter to the Class 2A Iowa high school state softball championship, 8-7 over West Lyon in eight innings.
With the win, the Bulldogs completed a back-to-back run atop 2A at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. They ended the year having won 23 games in a row.
West Lyon had rallied, scoring three runs in the sixth.
Mady Schnell was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, Finley Netten had a triple and scored twice, and Halle Karaidos had two hits. All nine batters in the Van Meter lineup recorded at least one hit.
For West Lyon, Jersey Hawf hit a home run, driving in three, while Leah Blauwet had three hits, scored twice and drove in another. Ella Langenhorst had two hits with an RBI.
Netten was the all-tournament team captain, as Cali Richards and Hohenadel joined her. Braylyn Childress, Langenhorst and Hawf of West Lyon were also named along with Ashlyn Schokemoehl of Cascade, Keely Williams and Kamryn Taylor from Louisa-Muscatine, and West Fork’s Preslee Dickman and Libby Trewin