Van Meter punches ticket back to semis
Van Meter held of a pesky East Marshall squad to advance to the Class 2A semifinals at the Iowa high school softball tournament Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs will now take on West Fork, who handled Durant to also move on.
In the other 2A semifinal, Louisa-Muscatine will play West Lyon. Those games are part of semifinal Wednesday at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
For Van Meter, they erased an early deficit by scoring four in the third, putting the game away in the sixth with a seven-point on East Marshall. Finley Netten hit a home run while Bianca Prickett had two hits and plated a pair of runs.
West Fork, who made its state debut last year and won its first game this season, will get a rematch with Van Meter after losing in the opening round. Preslee Dickman had a home run and a double, driving in four, as Brylee Dickman and JoAnna Wallace each had three hits.
Libby Trewin struck out eight with just four hits allowed inside the circle for the Warhawks.
West Lyon twice erased a deficit as Jessa Ciesielski was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Jersey Hawf recorded her 500th career strikeout during the 10-8 win over Cascade.