Vote: 2A Iowa High School Volleyball Player of the Year
The Iowa high school volleyball regular season is now complete, as regionals begin in all classifications this week.
With the postseason here, it is time to recap the regular season. And to do that, High School on SI needs your help to determine who was the 2A Iowa high school volleyball regular season player of the year.
The season-long MVP, including the postseason trek, will be determined later this season.
Here are the nominees for the Iowa high school volleyball 2A regular season player of the year. Cast your vote for who you believe deserves the honor before the poll closes on Saturday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Nominees For Iowa High School Volleyball Class 2A Regular Season Player Of The Year
Reese Naeve, Regina Catholic
One of the top players in the state regardless of class, Naeve had 619 kills during the regular season. She also tallied 442 digs, 36 blocks and 32 aces.
Stella Largent, ACGC
Largent recorded 479 kills as a junior with 220 digs and 44 aces.
Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center
Brubaker made it tough on the opposition, recording 117 blocks with 378 kills.
Channing Johnson, Denver
Johnson had the most assists in 2A with 981. She also had 128 kills, 238 digs, 62 blocks and 49 aces, serving 94 percent.
Abby Jensen, Dike-New Hartford
The senior racked up 335 kills, 361 digs, 19 blocks and 32 aces.
Sydney Somers, Riverside
Somers led the Bulldogs, unbeaten on the year, with 261 kills, adding 179 digs, 40 blocks and 40 aces.
About Our Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.