Vote: 3A Iowa High School Volleyball Player of the Year
The Iowa high school volleyball regular season is now complete, as regionals begin in all classifications this week.
With the postseason here, it is time to recap the regular season. And to do that, High School on SI needs your help to determine who was the 3A Iowa high school volleyball regular season player of the year.
The season-long MVP, including the postseason trek, will be determined later this season.
Here are the nominees for the Iowa high school volleyball 3A regular season player of the year. Cast your vote for who you believe deserves the honor before the poll closes on Saturday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Nominees For Iowa High School Volleyball Class 3A Regular Season Player Of The Year
Lauren LeClere, West Delaware
The 3A leader in kills, the senior had 427 during the regular season. She also had 152 digs and 61 blocks, recording 30 aces.
Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie
Evans registered 373 kills with 364 digs, 27 blocks and 53 aces.
Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian
The sophomore had herself a sensation season, recording 332 kills with 80 blocks and 58 digs while recording 33 aces.
Kaylie Simons, Kuemper Catholic
Simons had a 3A-leading 529 digs with 16 aces.
Ellah Derrer, Davenport Assumption
Derrer led the Knights with 263 kills, 79 blocks, 59 digs and 33 aces.
Abby Wolfswinkel, Cherokee
Wolfswinkel dished out 352 assists and recorded 198 kills, adding 180 digs, 35 blocks and 61 aces.
Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak
O’Neal, a senior, had 371 kills, 293 digs, 27 blocks and 33 aces, serving 301 of 322 successful attempts.
About Our Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.