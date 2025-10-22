Vote: 4A Iowa High School Volleyball Player of the Year
The Iowa high school volleyball regular season is now complete, as regionals begin in all classifications this week.
With the postseason here, it is time to recap the regular season. And to do that, High School on SI needs your help to determine who was the 4A Iowa high school volleyball regular season player of the year.
The season-long MVP, including the postseason trek, will be determined later this season.
Here are the nominees for the Iowa high school volleyball 4A regular season player of the year. Cast your vote for who you believe deserves the honor before the poll closes on Saturday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Nominees For Iowa High School Volleyball Class 4A Regular Season Player Of The Year
Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk
A sophomore, Hatlevig had a 4A-leading 411 kills during the regular season. She also had 151 digs and 33 blocks with 40 aces.
Katie Scheckel, Pella
An elite talent, Scheckel had 352 kills with 285 digs, 25 blocks and 53 aces.
Abbie Keitges, Knoxville
The junior recorded 468 digs with 66 assists and 54 aces.
Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes
Farley had 904 assists during the season with 202 digs, 49 kills and 31 aces.
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana
Also a standout basketball player, Lowrie has 290 kills with 243 digs, 43 blocks and 25 aces.
Courteney Schmidt, Sioux Center
With 200 kills and 183 digs, Schmidt led her team, adding 23 blocks and 50 aces.
About Our Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.