Vote: Class 4A Iowa High School Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year

High School On SI Iowa recently published polls for the midseason high school softball player of the year in each of the five classifications. Now, it is time to vote for the baseball midseason player of the year in Iowa.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament begins July 20 in both Cedar Rapids for Class 4A and Class 3A and in Carroll for Class 2A and Class 1A. Many of the players you will see listed below are part of teams currently ranked in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 State Baseball Rankings .

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 4A Baseball Midseason Player of the Year. Stats listed with the players are from Bound and accurate as of June 28, 2026.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Monday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 4A Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, Senior

Pauly is hitting an eye-popping .544, belting nine home runs with 11 doubles and 34 RBI. He has scored 42 times and struck out just six times on 79 at-bats.

Ryan Stedman, West Des Moines Valley, Senior

Stedman, who has committed to Iowa, is batting .327 with seven homers, 10 doubles and two triples, driving in 34 runs. On the mound, he is 5-1 with a 0.59 earned run average and 70 strikeouts in just 35-plus innings.

George Blake, Indianola, Junior

As a pitcher, Blake is one of the best, sporting a 6-0 record with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings and a 2.00 earned run average. But he is more than that, holding a .429 batting average with six homers, 11 doubles, three triples, 22 steals, 31 RBI, 26 walks and 43 runs scored.

Bohdy Colling, Sioux City East Senior

The Black Raiders have a number of players eligible for this list. Colling is hitting .413 with six homers, nine doubles, 43 RBI and 32 runs while going 6-0 with 46 strikeouts and a 1.52 earned run average.

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, Junior

A top football prospect, McBride is showing out on the baseball diamond this summer, blasting a state-leading 11 home runs with eight doubles and three triples. He has a .429 batting average, driving in 46 with 40 runs scored and 22 walks.

About Our Midseason Baseball Player Of The Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.