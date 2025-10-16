Vote: Who has the Best Offensive Triplets in Iowa High School Football?
After watching the Netflix-produced special on the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year, the idea of the best triplets currently in Iowa high school football came up.
Remember the Cowboys had Troy Aikman at quarterback, Emmitt Smith at running back and Michael Irvin at wide receiver. Yes, they had several other key pieces, but those three called themselves the triplets, and they delivered several times.
So, who currently has the best version of Aikman-Smith-Irvin in Iowa high school football right now? Here are some of the nominees for you to vote on, with voting closing on October 18 at 11:59 p.m.:
Top Iowa High School Football Offensive Triplets
Iowa City West
Led by junior quarterback Reece Wheeler, the Trojans have not missed a beat this fall. Wheeler has thrown for 1,454 yards and 15 touchdowns against just one interceptions. Campbell Janis is the leading rusher with 720 yards and nine touchdowns while Ethan Headings has 33 receptions for 934 yards and 11 TDs.
Waukee Northwest
The top team in Class 5A, the Wolves are rolling behind the play of Mack Heitland, Paulo Tobongye and Jordon Green. In fact, they are almost even more with Ryan Woodruff at running back alongside Tobongye and Isaiah Oliver out wide with Green. Heitland has 1,824 yards and 22 TDs with no interceptions on 135 attempt; Tobongye is averaging 10 yards per carry and Green has 726 yards receiving with 10 scores.
Norwalk
University of Iowa commit Eli Robbins makes things go on offense, catching 52 passes for 730 yards with eight scores. Getting him the ball is James Hatlevig, as the senior is completing 58 percent of his throws for 1,453 yards with 19 touchdowns while Breck Welch leads the way with 420 yards on the ground.
Iowa City Regina
In terms of non-5A teams, you would be hard-pressed to find a more recruited trio than that of the Regals. Quarterback Kyle Tracy has 1,260 yards passing and 19 TDs, running back Savion MIller has 470 yards and nine TDs, and receiver Tate Wallace has 25 receptions for 302 and four scores. Miller also has 191 yards and six TDs on six catches. The numbers are also lower because they don’t play past halftime much.
Kuemper Catholic
Brock Badding continues to light up the night lights, throwing for 1,702 yards with 24 touchdowns. Jarin Hoffman is one of the top junior backs in the state, rushing for 966 yards and 14 touchdowns while Griffin Glynn leads a balanced receiver room with 582 yards and eight reception touchdowns.
Clear Lake
Up north sits the Lions, led by quarterback Jaxson McIntire. Already with an offer to Iowa State, McIntire, a junior is completing 74 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards with 11 touchdowns. Sam Dodge has 449 yards rushing and 13 TDs while Kolby Hodnefield leads the way with 389 yards receiving and another 289 yards rushing.
Newton
Caden Klein started the year off like gangbusters and has not let up, throwing for 1,185 yards and rushing for 365. He has 12 TDs in the air and nine more on the ground. Isaiah Hansen has 921 yards rushing with 13 scores while Finn Martin has caught 31 passes for nearly 700 yards and eight TDs.
Cedar Rapids Xavier
The top team in 4A, the Saints go marching to the end zone behind Cash Parks, as the junior has 19 passing TDs with no interceptions. He has thrown for 1,173 yards and is completing over 81 percent of his passes, adding 253 yards and four scores on the ground. Carter Hoffmann has 664 yards rushing and 11 TDs while Ryan Kelly has caught 23 passes for 470 and eight touchdowns.
West Des Moines Valley
Led by Louisville commit Jayden McGregory, the Tigers are loaded with talent. McGregory has 27 receptions for 434 yards and seven TDs from Drake DeGroote, who has thrown for over 1,200 yards with 13 scores while adding 353 yards rushing and four more TDs. Blake Dorenkamp is the top back with 573 yards and seven TDs.
Dowling Catholic
This one gets a little extra as there is no way to separate receivers Sam Drexler and Jeffrey Roberts. Drexler, a Northern Iowa commit, has 44 receptions for 648 and seven TDs while Roberts, an Iowa State commit, has 35 for 634 and nine. They are both at the benefit of Joey Nahas, who has thrown for almost 1,500 yards and 17 TDs with Ian Middleton running for 818 yards and nine scores.
Centerville
Mack Murdock is one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2027, as the sophomore has thrown for 1,712 yards and 22 TDs while completing 76 percent of his throws. Makoa Kaleponi has 706 yards and 13 scores on the ground while Klayton Lawson has caught 34 passes for 703 with 11 scores. Abram Decena is a strong 1B to Lawson’s 1A, catching 35 for 654 and nine.
