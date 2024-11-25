Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa girls basketball Class 3A preseason player of the year?
With the regular high school basketball season just getting going, High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa girls basketball Class 3A preseason player of the year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Here are the nominees:
Bella Borgos, West Marshall, Senior
It should be a big senior season for Borgos, as she scored 416 points in 20 games last year. She also had 74 rebounds, 72 steals and 62 assists.
Hayden Brown, Forest City, Junior
Brown served notice as just a sophomore, tallying 331 points with 156 rebounds, 59 assists and 47 steals.
Paytn Harter, Atlantic, Senior
A forward, Harter tallied 373 points with 259 rebounds, 52 blocks, 26 assists and 14 assists a season ago.
Grace Holsteen, Mediapolis, Junior
Another member of the Class of 2026, Turner had 332 points with 147 rebounds, 90 assists and 65 steals.
Sydney Huber, Mount Vernon, Senior
Another piece of the Mount Vernon puzzle, Huber is coming off a junior season that saw her score 321 points with 162 rebounds, 68 assists and 42 steals.
Ady Jeltema, MOC-Floyd Valley, Junior
Coming off a sophomore year in which she had 338 points in 21 games, expect even more out of Jeltema for MOC-Floyd Valley this winter.
Jayden Kuper, Monticello, Senior
Kuper looks towards a strong senior season after recording 439 points with 268 rebounds, 112 steals, 63 assists and 10 blocks.
Brooke Krogmann, West Delaware, Senior
The sixth-leading scorer in 4A a year ago, Krogmann finished her junior season with 429 points to go along with 235 rebounds, 115 blocks, 51 assists and 18 steals.
Claire Lueken, Dubuque Wahlert, Senior
Lueken was in the Top 10 in scoring a year ago with 425 points, adding 178 rebounds, 87 assists, 69 steals and 23 blocked shots.
Lauren McLaughlin, Algona, Senior
A future Wartburg Knight, McLaughlin recorded 353 points, 136 rebounds, 50 assists, 33 steals and blocked 23 shots as a junior.
Chloe Meester, Mount Vernon, Senior
A top volleyball player in the state, Meester also shines on the hardwood, as she had 322 points with 203 rebounds, 77 blocks, 32 assists and 19 steals last year.
Mati Motta, Roland-Story, Senior
Motta will be counted on for even more this year after recording 330 points with 95 rebounds, 90 steals and 48 assists.
Paige Rummans, Saydel, Senior
Rummans dominated the glass last year, registering 369 rebounds to go along with 364 points, 109 blocks, 92 steals and 55 assists.
Carly Rich, Williamsburg, Senior
Rich recorded 307 points to go along with 84 rebounds, 38 steals and 30 assists as a junior.
Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan, Senior
The Cyclones will use Schwieso in a variety of roles as the guard scored 325 points with 115 rebounds, 102 assists, 74 steals and 19 blocks last year.
McKinzie See, Oelwein, Junior
See is the second-leading returning scorer in 4A, as she poured in 513 points as a sophomore. She also tallied 174 rebounds, 89 steals, 55 assists and 17 blocks.
Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central Senior
A dominating force on the floor, Stokes led all 3A players with 664 points last year, adding 177 assists, 144 steals, 122 rebounds and 23 blocks.
Claire Turner, Spirit Lake, Junior
Turner helped push the offense, scoring 332 points with 147 rebounds, 90 assists and 65 steals last year.
Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, Sophomore
One of the top guards in the state as just a freshman, Wolfswinkel made a splash, scoring 343 points with 127 rebounds, 58 steals and 44 assists.
Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Senior
The leader of Estherville-LC and one of the top teams in the state, Yager had 402 points with 248 rebounds, 85 steals, 38 assists and nine blocks last year. Of her rebounds, 117 came on the offensive end.