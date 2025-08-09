Vote: Who is the 2025 Iowa High School Football Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year?
We are fast-approaching opening week of the Iowa high school football season, as the best players in the state collide under the Friday Night Lights.
High School Sports On SI Iowa has already asked you to vote for the top coaches of the year, so now we turn our attention to the best players.
We have done our best to compile a balanced list of the best players in each classification of Iowa high school football for your consideration as to who should be the preseason player of the year.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 1A Iowa Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville
As if he needed more momentum, Braylon Bingham shined bright over the summer in leading Pleasantville to a state baseball title. Last fall as a sophomore, he threw for 1,749 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 368 yards and eight more scores. On defense, Bingham had 49.5 tackles with six interceptions, a pick-6 and a fumble recovery.
Talan Fuson, Woodward-Granger
A future Morningside player, Talan Fuson enters his senior season having racked up almost 3,000 yards last year. He completed 64 percent of his throws for 1,856 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 902 yards and 13 more scores. Fuson also had 23.5 tackles on defense.
AJ Harder, Tri-Center
The reigning Class A state champions move up to 1A, but have AJ Harder back at the controls. As as sophomore, Harder threw for 2,882 yards and 29 touchdowns, rushing for 116 yards and a score. He completed almost 64 percent of his passes on the year.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center
There was no letdown for the Spartans and Judd Jirovsky last fall, as he led them to a third consecutive state title. Jirovsky completed 74 percent of his passes for 2,181 yards and 25 touchdowns with just one pick, giving him a 210.2 quarterback rating. He also ran for 532 yards and 18 scores while recording 19.5 tackles with eight interceptions on defense - returning two of those for scores.
Garrett Luett, Underwood
An exceptional baseball player who has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes for that sport, Garrett Luett uses that same arm on the football field. He threw for almost 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, rushing for another 410 with eight scores.
Zach Nelson, Tri-Center
One-half of an incredible receiving duo, Zach Nelson caught 73 passes for 1,118 yards and a team-leading 13 touchdowns. He also made 29.5 tackles, picked off four passes and recovered three fumbles.
Jett Sornson, Treynor
With a perfect name, Jett Sornson, the speedster is a talent in the backfield, coming off a 1,144-yard, 13-touchdown season. He also made 27.5 tackles with five for loss including a sack while recovering two fumbles and picking off two passes.
Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina
One of the top players in his class, Tate Wallace is a sight to see. He caught 51 passes for 752 yards and eight scores as a sophomore while recording 27.5 tackles with four for loss and a sack.
Editor’s Note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the nominees and in no way discredits any other players, coaches or teams that may not be mentioned in the poll.