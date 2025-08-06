Vote: Who is the 2025 Iowa High School Football Class 2A/1A Preseason Coach of the Year?
Camps across Iowa are popping up, as the high school football season kicks off. Just a handful of weeks remain until we are under the Friday Night Lights.
With that, High School On SI Iowa is looking to hand out preseason awards, starting with the top coaches in each classification of Iowa high school football.
Preseason coach of the year and player of the year polls will be featured.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 2A/1A Iowa Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Larry Allen, OABCIG
Not only does Larry Allen have the numbers to back up a hall of fame career with two state championships and eight straight years of six wins or more, but he has a great eye. Allen noticed the talents of a young Cooper DeJean early and placed him in the right spot and with the right offense to thrive.
Bryan Case, South Central Calhoun
For over two-plus decades, Bryan Case has positioned the Titans as consistent state contenders. They have six seasons with at least 10 wins since 2008, including a 20-2 stretch between 2018 and 2019.
Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Curtis Eben has orchestrated seven straight winning seasons at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, with three of those resulting in at least 10 victories. During an incredible two-year stretch, Eben’s team went 25-1.
Jay Rozeboom, West Lyon
For over three decades, Jay Rozeboom has paced the sidelines with West Lyon football. During that time, they have won over 300 games and six state championships.
Ryan Steinkamp, Carroll Kuemper
The Knights are as high-flying of an offense as you will find in Iowa, and Ryan Steinkamp has developed Carroll Kuemper into a strong program. They went 9-2 last year, advancing to the state quarterfinals in the process, and have gone 25-7 over the past three seasons.
Eric Trudo, Van Meter
When you think of dominating, Van Meter and Eric Trudo come to mind. The Bulldogs won consecutive state titles and have 10 straight seasons of at least 10 wins, including three perfect seasons during that stretch.
Travis Zajac, Grundy Center
Owners of one of the longest win streaks in the country, Travis Zajac and Grundy Center enter the year having captured three consecutive state titles. Zajac has gone an eye-popping 72-5 with the Spartans.
Editor’s Note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the nominees and in no way discredits any other players, coaches or teams that may not be mentioned in the poll.