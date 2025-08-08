Vote: Who is the 2025 Iowa High School Football Class 2A Preseason Player of the Year?
We are fast-approaching opening week of the Iowa high school football season, as the best players in the state collide under the Friday Night Lights.
High School Sports On SI Iowa has already asked you to vote for the top coaches of the year, so now we turn our attention to the best players.
We have done our best to compile a balanced list of the best players in each classification of Iowa high school football for your consideration as to who should be the preseason player of the year.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 2A Iowa Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Ayden Antonelli, Anamosa
It can be difficult for a defensive player to get noticed without big offensive numbers, but Ayden Antonelli is a different breed entirely. Last year, he recorded 20 tackles for loss with 14.5 sacks among his 56.5 tackles.
Laken Caves, Alburnett
The biggest piece of the Alburnett offense last season was Laken Caves, as he ran for 1,251 yards and caught 22 passes for 406 yards. He also led the team in rushing touchdowns with 16 and was second with five receiving scores while making 23 tackles with three for loss, a sack and an interception on defense.
Jayden Daale, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
If anyone wondered how the offense would click with Jayden Daale at the controls, the youngster answered with impressive stats. He threw for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 657 more yards and five TDs.
Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG
By now, we all know who Jaxx DeJean’s brother is. But the youngest of three is carving out his own name after catching 57 passes for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also completed 13 of 19 for 147 and a TD while rushing for a score. And on defense, he made 20.5 tackles with a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Hudson Ehrenfelt, Mid-Prairie
One of the top running backs in the state last year, Hudson Ehrenfelt looks to build off a 1,365-yard, 26-touchdown performance. He showed off his hands with 26 receptions for another 289 yards and two scores while making 31 tackles on defense with two interceptions.
Jarin Hoffman, Carroll Kuemper
The Knights have several horses on offense, and Jarin Hoffman is a thoroughbred. He rushed 228 times for 1,294 yards and scored 17 touchdowns last year, catching five passes for 77 yards.
Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue
Things will be different for the Comets this year as they move up to 2A, but Keenan Kilburg should help ease the transition. He became one of just fourth player in Iowa high school history with 100 receptions, hitting triple digits while covering 1,159 yards with 10 touchdowns. Kilburg also rushed for 105 yards and two scores and made 29.5 tackles with three for loss on defense while handling kickoff return duties.
Cason Young, Davis County
The offense leans more on the legs of Cason Young compared to his arm, but the senior can beat you with both. He rushed for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, throwing for almost 300 yards with two more scores while averaging 16 yards per completion.
Editor’s Note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the nominees and in no way discredits any other players, coaches or teams that may not be mentioned in the poll.