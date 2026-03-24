Iowa High School Football Recruiting: Six Players Earn Four-Star Rankings

The latest Rivals high school football rankings have been released, with six Iowa high school football players being named four-star prospects.

Landon Blum, a junior, is the No. 1 player in the state for the Class of 2027. The Woodbine multi-sport athlete is the No. 38 wide receiver overall in the country and ranked as the No. 277 player in his class.

Landon Blum One Of Six Four-Star Prospects In Iowa High School Football

Blum is one of the six four-star players, along with Gavin Stecker of Bettendorf, Tate Wallace from Iowa City Regina, Carter Barrett of Dowling Catholic, Jevyn Severson from Madrid and Isaiah Grant of Sioux City East.

The 6-foot-4 Blum recently helped Woodbine secure a third consecutive trip to the Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament. He is considered a near-lock to commit to Iowa while holding 17 other offers including from Iowa State, Illinois, Duke and Kansas.

Ranked second behind Blum is Stecker, an Iowa commit. The 6-foot-2 linebacker is ranked 25th at the position. Wallace, another linebacker, is third, as he is a heavy lean towards joining PJ Fleck and Minnesota.

Carter Barrett, Jevyn Severson Lead Class Of 2028

Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman, is split between Iowa and Iowa State for his forecasted decision. He is the top player in Iowa for the Class of 2028, the No. 6 player at his position and the No. 83 player overall.

Severson is ranked behind him, with Grant third. Severson, a tight end, has racked up plenty of offers, as he is predicted to sign with Iowa State. Grant, a wide receiver, is also viewed as a likely future Cyclone commit.

Several Others Earn Three-Stars In Recruiting Rankings

Jaxx DeJean, the brother of former Hawkeye and current Philadelphia Eagle star Cooper DeJean, is ranked fourth in the Class of 2027. The OABCIG standout has committed to Iowa.

Will Slagle of Grinnell, Braylon Bingham from Pleasantville, Nate Brenneman of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Isaiah Hansen from Newton, Savion Miller of Iowa City High and Kason Clayborne out of Sioux City East round out the Top 10.

Declan Heying of Des Moines Christian, Mack Murdock from Centerville and Jayden Stephens of Waverly-Shell Rock are other three-star prospects in Iowa for the Class of 2028.