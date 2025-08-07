Vote: Who is the 2025 Iowa High School Football Class A/8P Preseason Coach of the Year?
Camps across Iowa are popping up, as the high school football season kicks off. Just a handful of weeks remain until we are under the Friday Night Lights.
With that, High School On SI Iowa is looking to hand out preseason awards, starting with the top coaches in each classification of Iowa high school football.
Preseason coach of the year and player of the year polls will be featured.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Here are the nominations for the Class A/8P Iowa Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Kurt Bremer, Woodbury Central
Woodbury Central reached the finals and semifinals during a 33-4 run between 2021-23 under Kurt Bremer, following that up by going 8-3 last year. Bremer has directed the program to multiple 10-plus win seasons.
Drew Clevenger, Saint Ansgar
Drew Clevenger found a home in Saint Ansgar and has thrived, spending the past two-plus decades leading the Saints to almost 200 wins during that time.
Jared Collum, North Linn
The dominance of North Linn athletics includes football under Jared Collum, as the team has five straight seasons with at least six victories. They had a strong 18-3 run between 2021-22.
Tim Osterman, Remsen St. Mary’s
When it comes to eight-player football over the past five years, nobody has done it better than the Hawks and Tim Osterman. Remsen St. Mary’s won its first title in 2021 and has three in the last five years, going 58-2 during that time.
Mark Sanger, West Hancock
The Sanger name has ruled West Hancock, with Mark following in the footsteps of his father. He has four straight years with 12 wins, losing just three times during that time with a state championship on his resume.
Marty Wadle, Bishop Garrigan
With his trademark button-up white shirt, slacks and hat, Marty Wadle looks like a coach thrown out of yesteryear. Under Wadle, the Golden Bears have thrived, winning a state title and over 230 wins.
Colby Yoder, Don Bosco
While Don Bosco might be more known for wrestling, the football team has thrived with Colby Yoder at the controls. They have 14 straight winning seasons, eight years of 10-plus victories and four state championships since 2013.
Editor’s Note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the nominees and in no way discredits any other players, coaches or teams that may not be mentioned in the poll.