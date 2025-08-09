Vote: Who is the 2025 Iowa High School Football Class A Preseason Player of the Year?
We are fast-approaching opening week of the Iowa high school football season, as the best players in the state collide under the Friday Night Lights.
High School Sports On SI Iowa has already asked you to vote for the top coaches of the year, so now we turn our attention to the best players.
We have done our best to compile a balanced list of the best players in each classification of Iowa high school football for your consideration as to who should be the preseason player of the year.
Here are the nominations for the Class A Iowa Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Beau Burns, BGM
There will obviously be some growing pains early on with the move from eight-player to 11, but BGM has Beau Burns to help iron all that out. As a junior, Burns threw for almost 2,400 yards while rushing for another 1,474. He tossed 34 touchdown passes while completing 67 percent of his passes, adding another 25 TDs on the ground.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside
One of the top running backs in the state, Jaxon Gordon is coming off a 285-carry, 1,932-yard, 31-touchdown season a year ago, as he averaged almost seven yards per rush. Gordon also caught five passes for another 40 yards and recorded 31 tackles on defense. He was the top returner for the Bulldogs, posting 36.6 yards on kickoffs and 24 on punts with a score.
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley
As a sophomore, Rogan Heidt racked up 1,580 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns, averaging nearly nine yards per carry. He was also dangerous in the passing attack, posting another 106 yards and a score on 10 receptions. On defense, Heidt recorded 38.5 tackles with 4.5 for loss.
Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar
Saint Ansgar rushed for over 3,400 yards as a team a season ago, as Korben Michels had 1,285 of those. He rushed for 16 touchdowns, averaging 11 per carry. In the air, Michels had 13 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Michels recorded 76 tackles on defense with 14 for loss.
Ashton Peszulik, Logan-Magnolia
Logan-Magnolia gladly turned the offense over to Ashton Peszulik last year, as the then-sophomore threw for 1,632 yards with 20 touchdowns. He added another 259 yards on the ground with a score, making 27.5 tackles on defense with an interception.
Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr
Jackson Ruggles needed just 55 completions to rack up 975 yards and 10 passing touchdowns, as he also rushed for 541 yards and 11 scores on only 88 carries. Ruggles also made 27.5 tackles on defense with seven interceptions - three of which he returned for scores - and a fumble recovery.
Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central
The Wildcats leaned heavily on the duo of Jackson Verschoor and Zack Butler last year. And while Butler is gone, Verschoor returns after throwing for over 1,800 yards and rushing for nearly 400 more. He threw 17 touchdowns and ran in another five, picking off two passes on defense.
Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys
The leading receiver for Martensdale-St. Marys last year, Travis White returns after catching 40 passes for 770 yards and five touchdowns. White averaged over 19 yards per catch for the Blue Devils while also recording 52.5 tackles with 37 solos and an interception.
