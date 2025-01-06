Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (1/6/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 30-Jan. 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bella Schisel of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura girls basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Mackenzie Arends, Nevada girls wrestling
Arends stayed perfect with a first place finish at the Osage Tournament, as the senior is now 23-0 on the year.
Andelyn Cabalka, East Buchanan girls wrestling
Cabalka was first at Osage at 140 pounds, scoring four falls in just 1:43 of mat time.
Lyni Gusick, Alburnett girls wrestling
Gusick, a junior, kept her perfect record intact, winning gold at 135 pounds at the Osage Tournament to improve to 17-0 on the year.
Mahri Manz, Lewis Central girls wrestling
Another tournament and another victory for Manz, as the senior pushed her mark to 30-0 with a first at 145 at the Osage Tournament.
Jack McCaffery, Iowa City West boys basketball
McCaffery scored 27 points with five made 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds, a block and a steal in a win over Davenport Assumption.
Mariah Michels, Saint Ansgar girls wrestling
Michels handed Lauren Whitt of Cedar Falls her first loss of the season at the Osage Tournament in the finals, winning it all at 115 pounds.
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West girls basketball
Ollivierre, an Army West Point commit, went off for 33 points to lead the Wahawks to a win over Dubuque Senior.
Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West boys wrestling
Pierce was in the zone at the Valley Duals, going 4-0 with three falls in under 71 seconds and a technical fall.
Jake Pontier, Indianola boys wrestling
Pontier had himself a day, recording four falls, all in the first period, at the Valley Duals.
Peyton Roth, HLV boys basketball
Roth exploded for 40 points to help the Warriors get to .500 on the season with a 58-45 victory over English Valleys.
Paige Rummans, Saydel girls basketball
Earlier this year, Rummans became the school’s career leader in points. Now, she holds the title of most block, surpassing the mark set by Katie Schmidt.
Toryn Severson, Madrid boys basketball
Severson finished with 34 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half of play vs. Ogden. He also broke the school record for career points, sitting at 1,748 now.
Claire Turner, Spirit Lake girls basketball
Turner, a junior, scored 32 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Indians remained perfect.
Mason Watkins, West Burlington boys basketball
The senior just continues to perform, scoring 35 points on 15 of 21 shooting in an easy win for West Burlington over Wapello.