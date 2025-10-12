Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (10/12/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Oct. 5-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Scarlett Byrnes, Osage girls cross country
In a field of 124 runners, Byrnes came out on top, clocking a time of 18:51 to win the Dike-New Hartford Invitational.
Miriam Downing, Waukon girls cross country
Downing was the one at the South Winneshiek Invitational, besting the field for gold in 19:37, which was under two seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Campbell Drapeau, Dubuque Senior volleyball
Drapeau was credited with 33 kills in four sets, adding two assists.
Jamison Ewing, Southeast Warren football
Ewing ran 31 times for 302 yards, scoring seven touchdowns, as he was also 6-for-6 passing for 157 yards with another score.
Kuma Gutema, Sioux City North boys cross country
Competing on the site of the state championships in a few weeks, Gutema claimed gold, winning the Fort Dodge Invitational in 15:16.
Tyce Larson, Jesup football
Larson hauled in seven passes for 215 yards and three scores, averaging 31 yards per reception.
Addison Latta, Waukee Northwest girls tennis
Latta added a 2A team state tennis title to her incredible freshman season, as she was also crowned the singles champion at the nets.
Kane Mahler-Moreno, Woodward-Granger football
The senior was unstoppable at wide receiver, catching seven passes for 127 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Bradlie McWilliams, Ottumwa volleyball
McWilliams was a dig machine vs. Des Moines Lincoln, recording 45 in a five-set victory.
Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country
Messerly, a junior, dominated the field at the Fort Dodge Invitational, winning in 18:11. The course will be the state championship one later this month.
Katie Scheckel, Pella volleyball
Scheckel earned her third 1,000-plus poster of her career, recording her 1,000th kill. The senior four-sport standout has also achieved 1,000 assists and digs.
Dawson Scheil, Mount Vernon-Lisbon boys cross country
The senior led a pack of three at the front, winning the 45th annual West Delaware Invitational in 16:04.
Kyle Tracy, Iowa City Regina football
Tracy was incredible in two quarters of work, completing all seven of his passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns.
Stadan Vansice, Baxter football
Vansice powered his way to 312 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 40 carries.
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central football
Wittmaack carried the ball 36 times, churning out 227 yards while finding the end zone five times.
Ryan Woodruff, Waukee Northwest football
Woodruff gashed the Southeast Polk defense to the tune of 115 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Kylie Valdez, Essex volleyball
Valdez, a senior, dished out 61 assists in her three sets of action.
