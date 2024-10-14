Vote: Who should be Iowa's high school athlete of the week? (10/14/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Oct. 7-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan McDole of Washington football.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Duncan Beelner, Ankeny golf
Beelner fired a round of 69 to claim a district title for the Hawks, helping lead his team to a first place finish in the process.
Beau Burns, BGM football
Behind Burns, BGM nearly scored 100 points, as the junior was 11 of 12 for 296 yards with six touchdowns. His QB rating for the game was an eye-popping 463.9.
Amilia Condon, Union LaPorte City girls cross country
Condon was better than the rest at Dike-New Hartford, capturing the crown in 18:24.
Alex Davis, Ankeny Christian boys cross country
Davis held of a pair of runners from Bondurant-Farrar to take home the North Polk Invitational title in a time of 16:55.
Ty Faltys, Marshalltown golf
Faltys, a senior, held off a pack of fellow golfers to claim a district title, shooting a round of 70 for the Bobcats.
Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball
Fandel broke the school record for career kills, surpassing 1,277. The mark was held by Charlotte Richards, a former all-stater who had a standout career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Michael Frame, Northeast football
Frame, a senior, picked off three passes to help the Rebels claim a 36-14 victory over Tipton.
Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls girls cross country
Gall, a freshman, clocked a time of 18:07.9 to capture the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet by almost 17 seconds.
Alexis Hergenreter, North Polk girls cross country
Competing on her home course, Hergenreter finished first by over 22 seconds. The sophomore came home in 19:29.
Lauren Hillesland, North Iowa girls cross country
Hillesland claimed the Dick Bell Invitational by a nose for the Bison, running a time of 20:12.34.
Aaron Hindt, St. Edmond football
The sophomore went wild with 310 yards rushing and four touchdowns to help the Gaels secure their first eight-player playoff bid.
Julien Kramer, Dyersville Beckman football
In an upset of Iowa City Regina, Kramer caused problems on defense, picking up four sacks among his 6.5 tackles.
Keegan Lee, Easton Valley football
Lee was nearly perfect in a 61-21 win, completing 11 of 16 for 313 with four touchdowns. That resulted in a QB rating of 315.6 for the junior.
Callan Messerich, Easton Valley football
The junior broke free six times for 222 yards with half of those receptions ending in the end zone, good enough for an average of 37 yards per catch.
Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country
Messerly made a statement on the site of the state championships, winning the Fort Dodge Invitational over a field loaded with ranked runners. The sophomore clocked a time of 18:11.6, winning by almost seven full seconds.
Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls boys cross country
Merrick went under 15 minutes to place first at the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet, recording a 14:55.4 to win by nearly 10 seconds.
Cael Nixon, Webster City football
The Lynx continue to produce strong ground attacks with Nixon now taking the lead. The senior rushed 34 times for 275 yards and four scores in a victory over Charles City.
Tyson Shivers, Boone football
Shivers made the night miserable for Des Moines North, recording 4.5 sacks in a shutout victory for the Toreadors.
Race Starr, Durant boys cross country
What a perfect name for a runner, as Starr finished first by nearly 40 seconds to claim gold at the Marquette Invitational. The senior had a time of 16:46.
Noelle Steines, Tipton girls cross country
Another race, another victory for three-time defending state champion Steines, as she went 18:00 to capture the title at the 43rd annual Bob Mudd Lynx Invitational.
Carson Streeter, South Winneshiek football
Streeter carried the load in a 44-36 win, rushing 18 times for 307 yards with three touchdowns, including a 69-yarder.
Kasen Thomas, Sioux City Bishop Heelan football
Thomas racked up 276 yards with a pair of trips to the end zone in a convincing win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, averaging almost 15 yards per carry.
Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center boys cross country
In a field of 145 runners at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational, Vokes finished first, clocking a winning time of 15:12. He later added the title at the 43rd annual Bob Mudd in 15:42.
Jonathan Ward, Waukee golf
Just a freshman, Ward shot lights out at a district meet, firing a round of 64 to secure a first place finish.
Brock Wilson, Western Dubuque golf
Wilson’s 68 was the low-round of the district meet, as he held off a strong field to advance.
Ethan Zuber, Ankeny boys cross country
The defending 4A state champion, Zuber dominated at the Fort Dodge Invitational, winning in a time of 15:11.5.