Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (9/7/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 1-6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Allyson Landers of Waterloo West
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Olivia Beyer, Lynnville-Sully volleyball
Beyer was all over the floor, picking up 37 digs in three sets.
Avery Fedler, Mount Pleasant girls cross country
Felder made a statement, as the freshman crushed the field to win the Williamsburg Raider Invitational by over 15 seconds.
Addison Frake, Cascade volleyball
Frake recorded a state-best 35 kills in a five-set loss to Northeast.
Jesus Gomez, Denver boys cross country
Gomez sprinted to gold at the Oelwein Invitational, winning in 16:17 over a deep field of runners.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside football
Gordon rushed 38 times for 422 yards with five touchdowns, averaging 11 per carry in a 44-32 win over Mount Ayr.
Barrett Jesina, South Tama County boys cross country
Jesina raced to victory at the Williamsburg Raider Invitational, as the senior clocked a time of 16:27 to win by nearly 15 seconds.
Keagan Lee, Easton Valley football
Lee was 14 of 15 passing, with seven of those completions going for touchdowns. He had 328 yards in the win.
Brynn Malo, Humboldt girls cross country
Malo, a senior, finally claimed gold at the Lynx Invitational, besting a strong field with a time of 19:37.
Callan Messerich, Easton Valley football
Messerich caught eight passes with five of them going for scores, finishing with 220 yards.
Reagan Petersen, North Polk volleyball
Petersen had 10 blocks including five solos in two sets.
Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic girls swimming
Qualley, a junior, hit the state standard in the 200 individual medley, clocking a time of 2:11.42. She also recorded a state standard in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.60 and the 100 backstroke in 59.74.
Charlie Sager, Camanche football
Sager, a senior, threw for 433 yards, completing 23 of 37 with five touchdown passes.
Allison Toft, Durant volleyball
The junior landed 33 kills in a five-set triumph vs. Bellevue.
Avery Vogt, Waukee Northwest
The senior had 53 assists with six kills in a five-set victory over Ankeny Centennial.
Cole Wagner, Lawton-Bronson football
Wagner caught 14 passes for 113 yards in a narrow 17-12 win.
Keshawn Wyldon, Burlington football
Wyldon averaged 21 yards per rush, finishing with 338 yards and four scores on just 16 carries.