Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (10/20/2024)
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyson Shivers of Boone football.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Jaden Bauer, Danville football
Bauer gave his team everything he had, going 32 of 44 for 402 yards with a pair of TDs in a 31-24 win over Columbus.
Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley girls cross country
Boleyn secured gold in her senior season at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, clocking a winning time of 18:21.
Max Carlson, Newell-Fonda football
Carlson threw for 136 yards and three TDs, rushed for 168 with three scores, picked off a pass on defense and recovered a fumble in a win for the Mustangs.
Kevin Coots, Lewis Central boys cross country
Coots won gold at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, helping the Titans win team honors. The junior clocked a time of 16:04.
Addison Doughan, Clear Lake girls cross country
Behind Doughan’s winning run, the Lions won the team title at the North Central Conference meet. The senior had a time of 19:20.
Canaan Dunham, Pella boys cross country
One of the state favorites, Dunham claimed the Little Hawkeye Conference title with a run of 16:00 to win by over 31 seconds.
Dalaney Eldridge, West Marshall girls cross country
Eldridge, a freshman, went 19:53 to capture first place at the Heart of Iowa Conference meet.
Kinnick Fahrenkrog, Sioux Central football
With 44 carries and 311 yards, the senior led the Rebels to a win to close out the regular season, as he also found the end zone five times.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella girls cross country
To the shock of nobody, Ferebee continued her run with a victory at the Little Hawkeye Conference race. The junior went 17:55 to win by over 30 seconds.
Andrew Galvin, Cedar Falls golf
It took two extra holes, but Galvin can call himself state champion, winning the Class 4A title in a playoff over Andrew Johansen from Johnston.
Chloe Glosser, Pekin girls cross country
The junior went 19:14 to help her team win gold at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference championships while finishing first herself.
Ryan Harrington, Ankeny football
Harrington, a senior, gave the Hawks a stunning 13-10 overtime win over West Des Moines Valley, booting through the game-winning kick in overtime.
Dawson Henderson, Riverside boys cross country
It was a photo-finish at the Western Iowa Conference meet, as Henderson topped his brother, Brody, for gold with a time of 16:34.08. Brody Henderson finished in 16:34.98.
Brandon Hughes, Spirit Lake boys cross country
Hughes bested his teammate, Dietrich Dirks, for the Lakes Conference title, clocking a winning time of 16:09.
Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia girls cross country
Johnsen, a junior, posted a mark of 19:47 to finish first at the Western Iowa Conference meet ahead of her teammate, Madison Sporrer.
CeJay Jones, Ogden football
Jones threw for a season-high 445 yards, completing 21 of 45 with five touchdowns, as the Bulldogs topped Nodaway Valley.
Riley Kaalberg, Columbus football
Kaalberg ran 29 times for 360 yards with four trips to the end zone to help his team earn a victory.
Corben Lucchesi, Roland-Story boys cross country
With a strong finish, Lucchesi was the race winner at the Heart of Iowa Conference boys race with a time of 17:08.
Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls boys cross country
It was all Merrick at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley divisional, scoring gold with a run of 15:12.
Peyton Morey, Spencer girls cross country
Morey, a senior, claimed the Lakes Conference title with a blistering time of 19:57, winning by nearly 17 seconds.
Nakia Olivierre, Waterloo West girls cross country
The junior put together a dominating performance at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley divisional meet, winning gold in 17:43.
Nora Peterson, Alta-Aurelia girls cross country
Peterson continued her dominance at the Twin Lakes Conference meet, winning gold with a time of 19:13.
Matthew Schaul, Maquoketa Valley boys cross country
The senior went 16:04 to capture the Tri-Rivers Conference crown by nearly 36 seconds for his team.
Elijah Schreurs, Unity Christian boys cross country
It was a heated race at the Siouxland Conference meet, with Schreurs finishing first in 16:02.
Braiden Todd, South Winneshiek football
Todd was a pest on the defensive side of the field, picking off four passes while returning one for a score in a victory over BCLUW.
Jack Wallace, Iowa City West football
Wallace threw for 373 yards on 21 of 26 passing with five touchdowns as the Trojans knocked off Pleasant Valley, 49-35.
Gavin Weber, Algona boys cross country
Weber, a junior, clocked a time of 16:20 to capture gold at the North Central Conference meet.
AJ Willey, Bettendorf boys cross country
The Mississippi Athletic Conference boys crown went to Willey, as the junior crossed home in 15:48, winning by over 14 seconds.
Gabe Winkelman, Nodaway Valley boys cross country
Winkelman, a freshman, ran away from the pack to claim the Pride of Iowa Conference title in 17:22.