PGA Tour Announces 2026 FedEx Cup Fall Schedule With New Tournaments
The PGA Tour has released its schedule for the 2026 FedEx Cup Fall.
It’ll be an eight-tournament slate—with two first-time events—beginning in September and ending in late November with the RSM Classic.
The Fall series will kick off with the inaugural Biltmore Championship in Asheville, N.C., on Sept. 17, essentially replacing the Procore Championship in Napa Valley, which is now defunct after its sponsorship deal expired last year. Mississippi’s Sanderson Farms Championship also suffered the same fate, but with the inception of the Good Good Championship in Austin (Nov. 12-15) and the Mexico Open moving from February to October, the number of fall events is now eight, up one from 2025.
Sponsors of the two new fall events have signed on for four-year deals, but, as Sports Illustrated reported in November, questions remain about the FedEx Cup Fall’s future.
The post-Tour Championship schedule, although open to any player, is primarily a chance for those outside the top 70 in FedEx Cup points to secure status for the following season by finishing within the top 100. They can also claim conditional status by finishing among the top 125 at the end of the year. Those between Nos. 51 and 70 are safe, but their objective in the fall is to earn entry into the ensuing season’s first two signature events, which boast $20 million purses, often without a cut.
However, new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has preached scarcity while eying an overhaul of the PGA Tour’s structure that’s “inclusive of regular season, postseason and off-season.”
That has created anxiety that more events on the Tour slate could be on the chopping block. Though that doesn’t seem imminent—if it comes at all.
“I kind of was concerned that the PGA Tour was starting to phase the fall out altogether,” Three-time Tour winner and current CBS on-course reporter Johnson Wagner told SI, “and the fact that two new events have been added … it’s a good thing going forward. I think it’s easing a lot of people’s fears that the tour is trying to phase the fall out.”
And some of these Tour stops are meaningful to many players.
“Tournaments like this, I don’t want to see them go away because I know how much they mean to this community,” Harris English said at the RSM Classic. “A lot of these fall events, we go to a lot of places in the country that they don’t get a whole lot of golf tournaments, and you can tap into a different fan base. I don’t really want to see them go away, but I think they’ll find a time and a place for some of those.”
So in 2026, there will still be a full fall slate, plus the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago in September.
