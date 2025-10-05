Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (10/5/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 29-Oct. 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Beckett Bakker, Waukee football
Bakker had a breakout performance, as the senior completed 17 of 22 for 353 yards with four touchdowns.
Hunter Curley, Wapsie Valley football
Curley exploded for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a win for Wapsie Valley.
Eli Dee, Baxter football
Dee cough 13 passes for 214 yards, finding the end zone three times.
Hailey Estrem, Ballard volleyball
Estrem had 42 assists and five kills in a three-set sweep for the Bombers.
Gabi Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls tennis
Fleming joined some exclusive company, capturing a third girls state tennis title. The junior will go for four next fall, which has been done just twice before in Iowa.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside football
Riverside leaned on Gordon in a win over St. Albert, as the senior rushed 43 times, racking up 321 yards and five touchdowns.
Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell volleyball
Gosselink, an elite athlete, shined in a five-set win over Williamsburg with 12 blocks including three solo rejections.
Teryvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck football
The junior powered his way to 339 yards and seven touchdowns on just 15 attempts, good for 22.6 yards per carry.
Abby Malcom, Fremont-Mills volleyball
The freshman was 28 of 29 serving with 11 aces in three sets.
Caden Norris, Valley boys golf
Norris fired a 5-under 67 for the Tigers, capturing the CIML Invitational title by two strokes.
Chase Teut, Sioux City East boys golf
Teut’s 2-under 69 was enough for him to win the Missouri River Conference championship by three shots.
Zoey Rasmussen, Exira-EHK volleyball
Rasmussen, a sophomore, dished out 48 assists in a four-set victory.
Dain Sprague, Calamus-Wheatland football
In a 70-68 win, Sprague threw for 494 yards, completing 26 of 49 with eight touchdowns.
Shaye Strong, BGM volleyball
The senior was all over the court in a five-set win, recording 39 digs.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.