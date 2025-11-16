Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (11/16/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 10-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Eli Harpeanu of MMCRU
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Brock Badding, Kuemper Catholic football
Badding was at his best under the bright lights, completing 27 of 38 for 405 yards with six touchdowns.
Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest girls swimming
Bailey posted a pair of individual wins at the state championships, claiming gold in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She also won a relay title with the Wolves.
Landon Blum, Woodbine football
Blum had an interception to end a scoring threat and caught five passes for 82 yards and two scores, leading the Tigers to the eight-player state championship.
Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic girls swimming
Corwin won the 200 individual medley and was on the winning 400 freestyle, helping the Maroons to team gold at state.
Charlee DeJong, West Des Moines Valley girls swimming
DeJong won the sprint events at state swimming, securing gold in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Tate Foertsch, Bishop Garrigan football
Foertsch, a senior, threw for three touchdowns and ran in three more, adding an interception on defense, as the Golden Bears secured a spot in the eight-play state finals. He had 80 yards passing on 4 of 5 attempts, rushing for 73 yards on 15 carries.
Griffin Glynn, Kuemper Catholic football
Glynn hauled in eight passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns, helping the Knights qualify for the 2A state finals.
Evan Hildring, West Lyon football
Hildring ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries, including a 62-yard TD run, as the Wildcats advanced to the 1A final.
Caden Klein, Newton football
In a heartbreaking semifinal loss, Klein ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, adding 135 yards and another score in the air. He also had nine tackles, including one for a loss on defense.
Ian Middleton, Dowling Catholic football
The power back ran 29 times for 125 yards, helping the Maroons reach the 5A state championship game.
Micah Moores, Woodbine football
Moores ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, catching four passes for 77 yards and two scores in Woodbine’s semifinal win.
Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier football
Parks had three total touchdowns, throwing for 131 yards, including the game-winner in a semifinal round victory for the Saints.
Natalie Pattee, Sioux City West girls swimming
Pattee captured the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at state swimming.
Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty football
Rettig was 26-for-31 passing, recording two touchdowns and 210 yards in the air as the Lightning advanced to the 5A finals. He also ran for 66 yards and another score.
Camryn Russell, Grinnell girls swimming
Russell claimed her second consecutive state diving title, defending her crown.
Kyle Tracy, Iowa City Regina football
Tracy threw for 122 yards and a touchdown, adding another 121 yards and two scores with his legs as the Regals snapped Grundy Center’s 50-game win streak to reach the 1A final.
Austin Waldera, Nevada football
Waldera rushed 36 times for 233 yards with a touchdown, adding 20 yards receiving. He also had 11 tackles with three for loss on defense.
Christian Williams, Van Meter football
Williams ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns while also recording 10 tackles with a quarterback hurry and a tackle for loss on defense in the state semifinals.
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.