Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (11/9/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 3-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Hugh Conway, South Winneshiek boys cross country
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Bailey Boeve, Hinton girls volleyball
Boeve recorded 38 kills in a five-set loss in the 2A finals to Denver, as the Creighton recruit finished the three state matches with 96 total kills.
Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck football
Clark did it on both sides of the ball, catching 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns while picking off two passes with 11.5 tackles on defense.
Easton DeJong, West Lyon football
DeJong, a junior, completed 7 of 10 for 143 yards with two touchdowns, rushing 10 times for 201 yards and two more scores. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Ellah Derrer, Davenport Assumption girls volleyball
The future Kansas State Wildcat tallied 16 kills in the 3A finals over Humboldt, helping the Knights win a second state title since 2022 - when she was also a starter. Derrer finished the three state matches with 50 kills.
Tate Foertsch, Bishop Garrigan football
Foertsch completed all three of his passes for 40 yards with a touchdown, rushing 22 times for 184 yards and three scores. He also led the Golden Bear defense with eight tackles.
Eli Harpeneau, MMCRU football
Harpenau needed just six pass attempts to record 125 yards and three touchdowns, completing five of those six.
Channing Johnson, Denver girls volleyball
Johnson dished out 42 assists with 17 digs and six kills in a five-set win in the 2A finals, as the Cyclones won for the 50th time this year. She finished the state tournament with 113 assists.
Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar football
Michels rushed 19 times for 180 yards, making five trips to the end zone.
McKenzie Moeller, North Scott girls volleyball
Moeller, a Southern Illinois commit, recorded 90 kills over three matches in earning all-tournament captain status while leading the Lancers to the 4A state championship.
Sofia Parrott, Saint Ansgar girls volleyball
The senior dished out 38 assists with eight kills and five digs in a four-set win to claim the 1A state championship.
Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty football
Reiners hauled in nine passes for 116 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
Kasen Thomas, Sioux City Bishop Heelan football
It was a playoff performance for Thomas, as the Iowa commit rushed 30 times for 184 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Avery Vogt, Waukee Northwest girls volleyball
In leading the Wolves to the 5A state volleyball title, Vogt was named all-tournament team captain after finishing the three games with 107 assists, 23 digs and 13 kills.
Ryan Woodruff, Waukee Northwest football
The senior rushed 38 times for 192 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Wolves to the semifinals for the first time.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.