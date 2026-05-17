Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/17/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 11-16. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 25. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Grant Gerdes, Knoxville boys golf

Gerdes fired a round of 3-under to lead Knoxville to the South Central Conference championship, placing first overall as the only golfer under-par for the tournament.

Parker Domino, Ballard boys golf

Domino carded a round of 4-under at the Raccoon River Conference meet, finishing first overall while leading the Bombers to team gold.

Kayle Pezzetti, Ankeny Centennial girls soccer

The freshman had a goal in the first half to lead the Jaguars past Ames in a ranked battle, 1-0.

Blake Ludwig, Waukee Northwest boys track and field

Ludwig captured the 110-meter hurdles title at a state qualifying meet in addition to running on the winning sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays for the Wolves.

Jana Maharry, Waukee girls track and field

Maharry put down the fastest 100-meter hurdles time in Iowa this year at 60.47, winning gold at a state qualifier. She also ran on the winning shuttle hurdle relay, adding seconds in the 100 hurdles and 4x200.

Logan Bleich, Gilbert boys track and field

Bleich, a junior, showed he is lined up for a big state meet, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at a qualifying event.

Treasure Moore, Perry girls track and field

Moore was golden in three events at a state qualifying meet, capturing the 100, 200 and running on the winning sprint medley relay. She also had a third in the 4x400 relay.

Ashlynn Hunter, Cedar Rapids Prairie girls track and field

Hunter won the 200 and ran on the first place 4x200, sprint medley and 4x100 relays for the Hawks at a state-qualifier.

Kellan Harter, Grinnell boys track and field

Harter won the 100 and 200, anchoring both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to gold at a state qualifying meet in Pella.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.