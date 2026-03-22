Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/22/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 16-21. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 29. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Knute Rogne, Lake Mills boys track and field

Rogne showed his skills off by winning the 800-meter and 3,200-meter events at the Wartburg Invitational.

Anabel Sinz, Spirit Lake girls track and field

Sinz won the 60-meter and long jump titles at the Lakes Conference Indoor meet while also running on the winning 4x400-meter relay.

Garrett Smith, Estherville-Lincoln Central boys track and field

The sophomore sped his way to gold in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Lakes Conference Indoor event.

Natalie Johnson, Algona girls track and field

Johnson won both the 60 and the 200 at the Humboldt Indoor meet for the Bulldogs.

Marley Madsen, Sioux Central girls track and field

Madsen won the 400 and ran on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays for the Rebels in Humboldt.

Joel Ramirez-Parra, Storm Lake boys track and field

Ramirez-Parra won the 1,600-meter run and ran the lead leg of the winning 4x800-meter relay at the Buena Vista University High School Coed Indoor meet.

Kyia Clark, Denison-Schleswig girls track and field

Clark sprinted her way to gold in both the 60 and 200 at the Buena Vista University High School Coed Indoors.

Maddie Fehr, West Bend-Mallard girls track and field

The multi-time state qualifier won the long jump and was second in both the 60 and 200 at the BVU Indoor meet.

Parker Hook, Adel-ADM boys track and field

Hook was first in the 200, ran on the winning 4x100 relay and finished second in the 100 at an indoor meet hosted by Central College.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.