Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/28/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 22-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond softball

The senior became her school’s career home run leader, blasting her 30th to set a new mark. Shirbroun also had a go-ahead two-run homer in a win over Webster City.

Leah Helmick, Fairfield softball

Helmick was 4-for-5 with a home run and four singles, scoring five runs and driving in two more.

Nolan Staker, West Branch baseball

The senior blasted three home runs, driving in six as he finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Ryan Greve, Prince of Peace baseball

Greve showed off his wheels, stealing seven bases and scoring three runs.

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia baseball

Loftus was incredible in a 9-0 win over Underwood, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 18 with just one walk issued.

Estella Bowman, Carlisle softball

The freshman spun a one-hitter in a 7-0 win over Clear Creek-Amana in a battle of ranked Top 10 Class 4A teams. She struck out four and walked just one.

Taylor Williamson, Davenport Assumption softball

Williamson, a ninth-grader, handed Albia its first loss of the season, 1-0, as she allowed just four hits and struck out four.

Kamllah Eller, North Scott softball

Eller was 2-for-3 with a home run, driving in three and scoring twice to lead the Lancers to the Linn-Mar/Alburnett Tournament title with a 12-5 win over Linn-Mar.

Alec McClinton, West Des Moines Valley baseball

McClinton was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in a stunning 7-6 win over Sioux City East for the Tigers.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.