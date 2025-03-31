Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (3/31/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 24-30. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kienna Lassen of MOC-Floyd Valley girls track& field.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake girls track and field
The Kansas State-signee broke the meet-record and qualified for Drake Relays with a 57.05 showing in winning the 400 at the North Iowa Indoor Championships.
Isabella Buckholdt, Underwood girls track and field
A double-winner at the Buena Vista Indoor, Buckholdt claimed gold in both the 200 and long jump.
Kyra Cordes, Marion girls track and field
Cordes set a record in the 1,500 at the WaMaC, going 4:50.09.
Darius Davenport, Des Moines Lincoln boys track and field
Davenport dominated the Don Graves Classic throwing events, winning both the shot put and discus.
Carly Dunn, Sioux Center girls track and field
Dunn was first in the 60 hurdles and 200 at the Dordt Invitational.
Jimelle Forkpa, Muscatine boys track and field
Forkpa won the 100 and 200 at the Holly/Trojan Relays, ran the lead-leg of the winning sprint medley and was on the runner-up 4x100 relay.
Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell girls track and field
Gosselink reached the Blue Standard to qualify for Drake Relays in the long jump, winning the WaMaC with a leap of 17-11.25. She also was first in the 60 in a meet record time of 7.94 while adding gold in the 200 and a second in the 400.
Malia Hinz, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura girls track and field
Hinz picked up golds in the 55 and 200 at the Wartburg Invitational. Her time of 7.46 in the 55 ranks second this year in Iowa.
Dylan Maasdam, MOC-Floyd Valley boys track and field
Maasdam picked up three golds at the Dordt Invitational, winning the 60, 60 hurdles and long jump titles.
Aubrey McDaniel, Carlisle girls track and field
McDaniel won the 100 and 200 at the Simpson Classic.
Deztin McMurrin, Waterloo West boys track and field
McMurrin won both the 55 hurdles and high jump at the Wartburg Invitational. He cleared 6-7, which ranks third this year in Iowa.
Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont/CAL girls track and field
Morton earned her spot at Drake Relays by winning the North Iowa Indoor Championships with a throw of 45-0 in the shot put. The mark is the best in Iowa indoors this year.
Mariah Myers, St. Edmond girls track and field
Myers was one of just a handful of Iowa athletes to capture gold at the MSU Varsity Showcase in Minnesota, as the University of Iowa softball signee won the shot put with a throw of 39-7.5.
Damarius Parker, Des Moines East boys track and field
Parker swept the sprint events at the Don Graves Classic, winning the 100 and 200.
Jeffrey Roberts, Ames boys track and field
Roberts went 6.99 to win the 60-meter dash at the MSU Varsity Showcase, besting a field of Iowa and Minnesota athletes.
Addison Rubendall, Lawton-Bronson girls track and field
Rubendall showed her speed and power, winning both the 60 and 60 hurdles at the Buena Vista Indoor. She also ran the lead leg on the winning 4x200 relay.
Asia Russell, Cedar Rapids Prairie girls track and field
Russell was first in the 100 and 200, along with leading the sprint medley to a second, at the Holly/Trojan Relays.
Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central girls track and field
Sullivan showed her range, winning the 400 and 1,500 at the Lady Lancer Relays.
Brady Wallace, Treynor boys track and field
Wallace had a night at the Simpson Classic, winning the 100 and 110 hurdles while running on the winning shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays. The shuttle hurdle set a 2A record and cracked the Top 10 for fastest times ever at 58.12, qualifying for the Drake Relays.
Cael Woods, Ankeny Centennial boys track and field
Woods dominated the hurdle events at the Waukee Northwest Relays, winning both the 110 and 400. He also ran the anchor on the first place 4x400 relay.
