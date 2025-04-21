Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (4/21/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 14-20. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anna Lursen of St. Edmond girls track and field.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Katelyn Aden, Carroll girls track and field
Aden captured the 400 hurdles and ran the anchor on the first place sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays at her home invite.
Avery Anderson, Nevada girls soccer
Anderson scored a haul-trick, knocking in seven goals while adding two assists.
Macy Button, Ames girls golf
Button carded a 74 to take home medalist honors at the Toni Dickey Invitational held at Otter Creek Golf Course.
Kyia Clark, Denison-Schleswig girls track and field
Clark sprinted to gold in the 100 and 200 while also running on the winning distance medley relay and runner-up 4x100 relay at the Carroll Invitational.
Morgan Crees, Panorama girls soccer
Crees found the back of the net seven times in a win over Greene County, as she also added an assist to her day.
Hunter Daisy, Tipton boys golf
Daisy fired a round of 75 at his home invitational, winning medalist honors by three strokes as a freshman.
Micah Flaherty, Fort Dodge boys tennis
Flaherty, a three-time state medalist, is 10-0 to start his senior season, as he has yet to drop a set at the No. 1 position for the Dodgers.
Ty Haisman, North Polk boys golf
Haisman had a solid round of 70 at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational to win medalist honors by four strokes at Terrace Hills Golf Course. He followed that up with a 68 to win the Woodward-Granger Invitational.
Kyle Irwin, Council Bluffs St. Albert boys soccer
Irwin tallied five goals and an assist in a convincing win for St. Albert.
Madelyn Jepsen, North Scott girls tennis
Jepsen, a sophomore, is a perfect 8-0 for the Lancers in the No. 1 position this year, losing just one set to date.
Will Kreuger, Ankeny Centennial boys soccer
Just a freshman Kreuger saved 43 shots in a 2-1 win for the Jaguars over cross-town rival Ankeny.
Karsyn Lyons, Pella girls golf
Lyons battled tough conditions to fire an 86 and win the first Little Hawkeye Conference Invitational of the year, helping Pella to the team title.
Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar girls track and field
Mecklenburg made history at the Hempstead Invitational, becoming the first girl to surpass 20 feet in the long jump. She went 20-3 on her second attempt and 20-8.25 soon after.
Dylan Powles, Glenwood boys track and field
Powles showed off his skills, winning the 400 while running on the first place shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays at the Shenandoah Invitational.
Delayna Reese, Lewis Central girls track and field
Reese went 3-for-3 at the Cardinal Relays, winning the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
William Weichert, Algona boys track and field
Weichert showed his speed, winning the 100 while running on the first place sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x100 relays at the 103rd Dick Barrett.
Camille Wood, Pleasant Valley girls golf
Wood bested a field of 12 teams with a round of 77 to claim medalist honors at the Jaguars Invitational. Her round helped the Spartans finish first ahead of Gilbert and Indianola.
Anna Woods, Ankeny Centennial girls track and field
Woods captured the 100 hurdles and high jump while also running the opening leg of the winning shuttle hurdle relay at her home invitational.