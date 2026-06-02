Iowa High School Boys State Soccer Tournament Kicks Off

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Tournament began on Monday at four different locations around central Iowa.

A total of 16 quarterfinal round matches in Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A were contested on the pitch, as semifinal round pairings are now set.

Semifinals in Class 4A and Class 3A take place on Wednesday, June 3, with the Class 2A and Class 1A final four being contested on Thursday, June 4. The finals begin on Friday, June 5 with the Class 3A championship.

All of the semifinals and finals will be held inside Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Waukee Northwest Tops Johnston In Penalty Kicks

In the Class 4A quarterfinals from West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest earned a thrilling 2-1 victory over Johnston in a match that was decided on penalty kicks.

Just like the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal this past weekend, two halves and two overtime sessions were not enough to determine a winner between the Wolves and the Dragons.

In fact, the match ended the exact same way, as they were tied at 1-1 and finished with a 4-3 decision on penalty kicks in favor of Waukee Northwest. During the regular season, the Wolves picked up a 3-1 victory over Johnston.

Awaiting Waukee Northwest in the semifinals will be Urbandale, as the J-Hawks took out Iowa City West, 3-1.

With Johnston’s exit and West Des Moines Valley not making the elite eight, there will be a new champion and new runner-up crowned. West Des Moines Valley topped Johnston for gold last year, 3-0.

However, Urbandale is the reigning Class 3A state champions, as the J-Hawks moved up a class after defeating Iowa City Liberty last spring, 1-0.

Des Moines Roosevelt received a hat trick from James Lunganga in a 3-1 win over Southeast Polk, as they will now face Ankeny Centennial, who downed Iowa City High.

Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk, Des Moines Hoover Roll In 3A

The Class 3A quarterfinals featured three dominating performances to open things, as Des Moines Hoover, Dallas Center-Grimes and Norwalk all advanced with ease.

Des Moines Hoover opened the day with a 3-1 victory over Davenport North from Indianola, as Dallas Center-Grimes topped Denison-Schleswig, 5-0, and Norwalk took out Marion, 5-0.

In the final quarterfinal, top-seed Cedar Rapids Xavier bested Indianola, 2-1.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Wins A Thriller

In the Class 2A quarterfinals from Gilbert, Sioux City Bishop Heelan eliminated Mount Vernon in penalty kicks, 4-2, after the two played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and two overtime sessions.

The final match saw defending state champion Gilbert and Aplington-Parkersburg/Dike-New Hartford play through a scoreless regulation and into overtime.

Des Moines Christian knocked off Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in overtime, 2-1, and Unity Christian handled Knoxville, 3-0.

The Class 1A quarterfinals saw Council Bluff St. Albert top Western Christian, 4-2, reigning state champion West Sioux handle Pella Christian, 6-0, West Central Valley defeat Treynor, 5-4, and Iowa City Regina Catholic downed Grundy Center, 7-1, behind a hat trick from Laird Holden. Those matches all took place from Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.