Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (4/27/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 21-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: William Weichert of Algona boys track & field
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake girls track and field
Just like she did as a junior, Brownlee doubled up at the Drake Relays, winning the 400 and long jump crowns. She would add a third title this year by winning the 400 hurdles.
Jacobo Cerna-Gomez, Perry boys soccer
Cerna-Gomez was in the helping mood in a 10-1 win, recording six assists.
Emma Havighurst, Valley girls track and field
Havighurst set a new state and Drake Relays record in the 100 hurdles, going 13.82 to capture gold in the event.
Easton Moon, North Polk boys tennis
Moon, a junior, has picked up 15 wins already this tennis season as he looks to make a run at a state title last this year.
Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont/CAL girls track and field
Morton became just the second girl to win three consecutive shot put titles at the Drake Relays, as she was also the discus runner-up.
Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque boys track and field
Nauman became the first boy to sweep the distance races at the Drake Relays, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in Des Moines. Nauman set meet records in both the 3,200 and 1,600.
Landon Prince, Clear Creek-Amana boys track and field
Prince was the king of the throwing events at the Drake Relays, capturing both shot put and discus golds. They were the first meet titles in school history, as he became just the sixth boys to sweep the events.
Abi Roberts, Linn-Mar girls soccer
Roberts became the school’s career leader in goals, netting her 75th for her career in a 10-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Tyson Seeser, Camanche boys track and field
Seeser scored his second straight Drake Relays title in the high jump, becoming just the fifth prep to clear 7 feet at the event and only the 13th overall.
Evelyn Soto-Contreras, Des Moines Lincoln
Soto-Contreras was unstoppable for the Rails, netting nine goals and adding an assist vs. Des Moines Hoover. Of her 11 shots, nine were on goal in the match.
Ainsley Wilson, Iowa City West girls golf
Wilson, a freshman, won medalist honors at the stacked CRANDIC golf meet, shooting a 4-under 69 at Twin Pines Golf Course.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.