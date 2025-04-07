Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (4/6/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 31-April 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kyra Cordes of Marion girls track & field.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills girls track and field
Alley walked away from Bedford with four golds, winning the 100 hurdles and 200 by herself while anchoring the first place shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.
Carly Busch, Boone girls track and field
Busch swept the sprints at the Bondurant-Farrar Coed, capturing gold in both the 100 and 200. She also ran the anchor on the runner-up 4x200.
Cadel Conner, Grinnell boys track and field
Conner dominated the distance events in Ballard, winning gold in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Elijah Cook, Bondurant-Farrar boys track and field
Cook showed up in front of the home crowd, winning the 400 hurdles while helping both the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays to gold at the Bondurant-Farrar Coed.
Iris Dahl, Washington girls track and field
Dahl was strong at the Falcon Relays, winning the 800 and 3,000 before anchoring the 4x400 to a first place finish.
Grant Dunn, Des Moines Christian boys soccer
Dunn double hat-trick for the Lions with six goals, adding an assist with a made penalty kick.
Nathan Faber, Des Moines Christian boys track and field
Faber had two personal bests in the throwing events at Ballard, winning both the shot put and discus. His discus throw of 152-0 was 11 feet better than his previous toss.
Gabe Funk, Lenox boys track and field
Funk swept his three races at the Bedford Coed, winning the 100, 110 hurdles and 400.
Alex Gaskell, Dowling Catholic girls track and field
Along winning the long jump, Gaskell ran on the first place shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x100 relays at the Ankeny Invitational.
Nate Gondek, Winterset boys track and field
Gondek claimed both the 200 and the long jump at the Bondurant-Farrar Coed.
Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell girls track and field
Gosselink continued her strong spring, sweeping her three events at the Benton Early Bird in the 100, 400 and long jump. She followed that up by winning the 100, 200, long jump and anchoring the 4x100 at the Ballard Invitational to golds.
Anna Hadley, Pekin girls track and field
The defending state champion, Hadley swept the throwing events at the Falcon Relays, winning both the shot put and discus in her class along with all throwers.
Kellan Harter, Grinnell boys track and field
Harter not only won the 100 and 200 at the Benton Early Bird, he secured a spot at Drake Relays by going 10.72 to hit the Blue Standard.
Addison Hoben, Spencer girls soccer
Hoben was all over the net, scoring six goals with two assists on 14 shots vs. Storm Lake.
Landon Prince, Clear Creek-Amana boys track and field
Prince hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard in both the shot put and discus, winning each at the Mount Vernon Relays.
Kaizer Riley, Bettendorf boys track
Riley blazed to first place finishes in the 100 and 200 at the Deac Ryan Relays while also anchoring the sprint medley to a gold.
Bella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura girls soccer
Schisel registered a super hat-trick with eight goals and an assist against Belmond-Klemme.
Mady Schnell, Van Meter girls soccer
Schnell had quite the game, as the freshman scored six goals with an assist vs. Des Moines Hoover.
Claire Turner, Spirit Lake girls soccer
Turner was a goal-scoring machine for the Indians, as she found the back of the net nine times for a triple hat-trick, adding two assists. Turner converted all nine of her shots on goal in the match.
Avery Winter, Waukee Northwest girls track and field
Not sure how long the Waukee Northwest Invitational has been held, but future hurdlers have a number to shoot for now. Winter won the 400 in a meet- and venue-record 1:03.50, posting the quickest time of the outdoor season.
