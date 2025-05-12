Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (5/12/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 5-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Matt Condon of Manson Northwest Webster boys track.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls track and field
Denton scored gold in all four events at the Hawkeye 10 Championships, winning the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 while anchoring the distance medley to a first.
Luke Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock boys golf
Frazell bested the field at the Washington Invitational, firing a round of 71 at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course. Waverly-Shell Rock also finished first in the 18-team invite.
Gabe Funk, Lenox boys track and field
Funk scored four POI Conference titles, winning the 110 hurdles, the 200, the 400 and the 400 hurdles.
Meredith Gentry, Des Moines Roosevelt girls track and field
Gentry won the 400, 800 and 1,500 at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet, setting a new league record in the 800 and 1,500.
Maclaine German, Martensdale-St. Marys girls track and field
German, a softball standout, picked up four POI Conference titles, winning the 800 and running on the winning 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relays.
Lauren Gibb, St. Edmond girls tennis
Gibb picked up her second consecutive North Central Conference singles title, dropping just one game on the day while helping the Gaels claim their third straight league crown.
Grace Hamann, West Branch girls soccer
Hamann, a sophomore, tallied seven goals in a convincing 10-0 win for West Branch over Wapello.
Natalie Henson, Marshalltown girls golf
Henson picked up her sixth straight medalist honor, winning the Southeast Polk Invitational in a tiebreaker with a round of 70.
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center boys golf
Jirovsky, who led the Spartans to a state football title in the fall, picked up gold at the NICL Conference Tournament, shooting a round of 69 to help Grundy Center take home team honors as well.
Natalie Johnson, Algona girls track and field
Johnson showed why she is the fastest girl in the North Central Conference, winning the 100 and 200 at the league meet. She also ran the anchor on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Evelyn Kinney, Norwalk girls golf
Kinney, a sophomore, shot a 74 to place first at the Dragon Invitational held at Jester Park Golf Course. Her performance helped Norwalk place second behind Waukee Northwest.
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda girls track and field
Knight was first at the Hawkeye 10 Championships in the 100, 200 and 400.
Leif Lundberg, Clear Lake boys tennis
Lundberg picked up the North Central Conference singles title, scoring a straight-set victory in the finals.
Riley Nothwehr, Clarinda girls tennis
Nothwehr has had herself a senior season on the courts, going a perfect 16-0 without dropping a set on the year.
Morgan Rupp, Linn-Mar girls golf
Rupp continued her strong senior season, winning the Mississippi Valley Conference meet with a round of 71 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Dylan Schulte, Cedar Rapids Prairie boys tennis
Just a freshman, Schulte has gone a perfect 13-0 in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the Hawks, winning all 26 sets placed and 156 of 167 games overall.
Titus Steng, Shenandoah boys track and field
Steng earned first place finishes at the Hawkeye 10 Championships in the wheelchair 100, 200, 400 and 800 events.
Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa girls track and field
Subsin broke her own Iowa Alliance Conference meet records in winning both the shot put and discus. She won the discus by almost 45 feet and the shot put by over seven.
Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest girls track and field
Willits showed off her speed, winning the 100 and running on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays at the CIML Conference meet.
Gabriel Winkelmann, Nodaway Valley boys track and field
Winkelmann swept the distance races at the POI Conference meet, winning both the 1,600 and the 3,200.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.