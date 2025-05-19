Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (5/19/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 12-18. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Schulte of Cedar Rapids Prairie boys tennis.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 25. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ally Darter, Dubuque Hempstead girls track and field
Darter leads the state in the 200, 400, 800 and shot put wheelchair events.
Eddy Fuentes-Cruz, Webster City boys soccer
With a four-goal game vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, Fuentes-Cruz became just the fifth Iowa high school boy to record 100 career goals.
Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls girls track and field
Gall, just a freshman, heads into the state championships with the best times in both the 1,500 and 3,000 events.
Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell girls track and field
Gosselink joined Abby Mecklenburg with a jump over 20 feet, reaching 20-0.5. She hit the mark during the WaMaC meet, becoming just the second girl in Iowa to hit 20 feet.
Addyson Jeske, Eagle Grove girls track and field
Jeske set a new school record in the long jump, leaping 17-5.25. She would later qualify for state in the same event.
Ava Lohrbach, Gilbert girls golf
Lohrbach dominated at the RRC meet, shooting a 67 to capture medalist honors by five strokes over her sister, Ella Lohrbach.
Carter Madison, ADM boys golf
Madison shot a 67 to take home medalist status at the RRC meet, clearing the rest of the field by three strokes.
Poojita Mukadam, Fairfield girls tennis
Mukadam is in pursuit of a state tennis title after finishing the year unbeaten at 9-0 and claiming a regional championship along the way.
Lucas Persson, North Scott boys tennis
Persson brings a perfect record into the state tennis championships at 12-0 after capturing a district singles title.
Molly Ratchford, Cedar Falls girls golf
Ratchford’s 70 was good enough to top the field by two strokes and claim medalist honors at the MVC Valley Divisional.
Titus Steng, Shenandoah boys track and field
Steng enters the upcoming state track and field meet with the best times in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 wheelchair times.
Ainsley Wilson, Iowa City West girls golf
Wilson continued to show her incredible skills as just a freshman, claiming the MVC Mississippi Divisional with a round of 66.
