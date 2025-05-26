Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (5/26/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 19-25. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ally Darter of Dubuque Hempstead girls track and field.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake girls track and field
Brownlee won the 400, 400 hurdles and long jump while anchoring the sprint medley to a win in a state meet record time.
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls track and field
Denton won the 1,500, 3,000 and was second in the 800 while helping her team win the distance medley relay.
Charlie Dvergsten, Storm Lake baseball
The senior recorded 16 strikeouts on the mound for the Tornadoes, pitching eight innings without allowing a hit and just one walk.
Luke Erselius, Montezuma baseball
Erselius, a junior, retired 16 batters by way of strikeout for the Braves while adding two hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton boys track and field
Hodnefield, a junior, won the 200 and 400 while placing third in the 100 and helping the Hawks finish runners-up in the sprint medley relay.
Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield girls track and field
Huck won the 800 and 1,500 while placing second in the 400 and in the distance medley relay in 1A.
Hannah Longmire, Iowa City West girls track and field
Longmire swept her way to gold in the ambulatory 100, 200, 400 and 800, setting an all-time best in the 800 and 200 with state records in the 100 and 400.
Ryan Lynch, Gilbert boys golf
Lynch fired a round of 66 in rough conditions to lead the Tigers to a district title in 3A while claiming medalist honors in the process.
Ava Martin, Ankeny Centennial girls soccer
Martin became both the single-season and career leader in assists for the Jaguars, as she has 15 on the season and 31 in her career.
Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque boys track and field
Nauman had quite the state meet, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in 3A while anchoring the distance medley relay to a first. He also set all-time Iowa bests in the 800 and 1,600, and a state record in the relay while becoming the first athlete in the U.S. to go sub-two and sub-four in the 800 and 1,600 in the same meet.
Lauren Nidey, Waukee girls soccer
Nidey reached 500 career saves for the Warriors in a Top-5 4A draw with Valley in which she recorded five saves.
Reggie Pederson, Fort Dodge baseball
Pederson, a freshman, had a big start to the year, collecting nine RBI with four hits in a win for the Dodgers.
Will Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert baseball
Right out of the gates Pierro looked like an ace, going the distance with 12 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Dylan Recker, Beckman Catholic baseball
Recker racked up 12 strikeouts without walking a batter over six innings of work, allowing just three hits and no earned runs.
John Reynolds, Siouxland Christian boys track and field
Reynolds won gold in the ambulatory 100, 200, 400 and shot put, setting three state records and an all-time record.
Titus Steng, Shenandoah boys track and field
Steng won the wheelchair 100, 200 and 400, while placing second in the 800.
Noelle Steines, Tipton girls track and field
Steines added more hardware to her resume, winning the 2A 800, 1,500 and 3,000 while anchoring the distance medley relay to gold. She broke the state record in the 800.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.