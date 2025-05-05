Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (5/5/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 28-May 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake girls track and field.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m PT. Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Abhay Anil, Iowa City High boys tennis
Anil holds a perfect record as the season winds closer to districts. The senior has yet to drop a set over 11 matches played.
Matt Condon, Manson Northwest Webster boys track and field
Condon dominated at his final home relays, capturing gold in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, high jump and long jump for the Cougars, who were runners-up overall.
Avah Cooper, Cedar Rapids Prairie girls track and field
Cooper picked up a first in the 100 and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 at the Dick Washburn Relays.
Cael Daufeldt, West Liberty boys golf
Daufeldt picked up medalist honors in leading his team to gold at the West Liberty Tournament, firing a 74 to top the field by one stroke.
Jacob Farrell, Madrid boys track and field
Competing on his home track, Farrell was unbeaten, racing to first place finishes in the 100 along with relay wins in the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley.
Grace Hamann, West Branch girls track and field
Hamann, a sophomore, showed some incredible skills in winning both the 400 hurdles and 800 at the Cedar Rapids Xavier Co-Ed Invitational.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert boys track and field
Hawthorne, an Iowa State football commit, broke the Gilbert school record in the 100-meter dash, clocking a time of 10.86.
Jovany Kabongo, Le Mars boys soccer
Kabongo put together an eight-goal, one-assist performance in a convincing win over Sioux City East, tallying 17 points.
Ella Lohrbach, Gilbert girls golf
Lohrbach carded a round of 75 to capture gold at the Turk Bowman Invitational over a field that included golfers from Ames, Norwalk and Dowling.
Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar girls track and field
Mecklenburg again soared past 20-feet, hitting 20-1.5 to win gold at the Cedar Falls. She also won the 200 and ran on the winning 4x100.
Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont/CAL girls track and field
Morton put herself atop the state in the discus with a throw of 157-3, which ranks 12th in the nation, at the Jim Basye Relays. She also won the shot put.
Morgan Rupp, Linn-Mar girls golf
Competing in her home invitational, Rupp, a senior dominated, shooting a 69 to win medalist honors by six shots.
Luc Schumacher, Maquoketa boys soccer
Schumacher jumped to the front of the state leaderboard for goals thanks to a nine-goal performance vs. Bellevue.
Victor Ward, Charles City boys track and field
Ward swept his way to four titles at the Jim Basye Relays, scoring gold in the 100 and 200 while running on the winning sprint medley and 4x400 relays.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.