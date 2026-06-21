Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/21/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 15-20. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 28. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Grant Galles, St. Edmond baseball

The senior finished 3-for-5 with seven RBI and four runs scored, including an inside-the-park grand slam.

Sully Janssen, Aplington-Parkersburg baseball

Janssen was a single shy of hitting for the cycle, driving in seven runs while going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball

The junior went 5-for-5 at the plate, scoring four runs while driving in seven with two doubles and a triple.

Kevin Hagen, North Iowa baseball

Hagen swiped six bases in six attempts, scoring three runs in an 11-5 win over Northwood-Kensett.

Landry Johnson, Lamoni baseball

Johnson recorded six steals and scored three runs, helping Lamoni to a 21-5 victory over Mormon Trail.

Emersyn Guyer, Wilton softball

Guyer belted two home runs, driving in eight runs and scoring twice in a 17-7 victory over Mid-Prairie.

Becca Woelber, Sibley-Ocheyedan softball

In a 23-15 win, Woelber finished 5-for-5 at the plate, driving in eight runs while scoring four times.

Eden Ladehoff, BCLUW softball

Ladehoff, a sophomore, spun a one-hitter in a 7-0 victory, striking out 20 of the 22 batters she faced with just one walk issued.

Quinn Larsen, Ottumwa baseball

Larsen went off for three home runs, driving in 10 runs and scoring three times while finishing 4-for-4 at the plate vs. Des Moines East.

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys baseball

Wight was 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple and a double, driving in eight and scoring three times.

Luke Jordan, Grand View Christian baseball

Jordan spun a one-hitter, striking out 15 batters in a 9-0 victory over West Marshall.

Grace Pence, Albia softball

Pence, one of the best pitchers in the state, threw a two-hitter while striking out 17 of the 23 batters she faced in a 7-0 win over Centerville.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.