Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (7/20/2025)

Dana Becker

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 14-19. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Addy Jeskie of Eagle Grove softball.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July, 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Phoenix Anderson, Hillcrest Academy baseball

Anderson needed just 72 pitches to get through seven innings, allowing only two hits with seven strikeouts in a 1-0 substate final win.

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville baseball

Bingham did it at the plate and on the mound, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored, and RBI and a stolen base while striking out nine in a shutout performance. 

Brayden Darling, Kee baseball

Darling recorded two hits, with one being a home run, driving in three and scoring twice in a substate championship victory.

Lola Destival, Wapsie Valley softball

The eighth-grader could not be contained, hitting a home run while driving in six as the Warriors ended a nearly 50-year state drought.

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard baseball

In a tough substate loss, Heydon did all he could, tossing seven innings while striking out 11. At the plate, he had two hits and stole two bases.

Paige Kampman, Clarksville softball

In the regional final, Kampman was 3-for-3 with a homer and two doubles, driving in four.

Ridge Kramer, West Lyon baseball

In a dominating substate final win, Kramer struck out seven while recording a triple with two RBI and a run scored. 

Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman softball

Kruckenberg pitched a two-hitter to earn the Knights a trip to state, striking out 12 batters without allowing a run.

Daenon Loucks, Remsen St. Mary’s baseball

Loucks hit a two-run homer to lead the Hawks to a state tournament appearance. 

Josie Manternach, Cascade softball

Manternach pushed Cascade into the state tournament, recording a home run and a double while driving in three in a regional final victory.

Cole Moore, Van Meter baseball

Moore tossed a no-hitter to push the Bulldogs to state, striking out 11 while walking three and hitting one batter. 

Izzie Moore, Wayne softball

Moore, a senior, recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed just one run while hitting a home run to punch a ticket to state for her team.

Alyssa Richman, Manson Northwest Webster softball

Richman, who holds a number of track and cross country school records, added the career hits mark to her resume, finishing with 119, and the stolen bases mark, recording 69.

Hunter Wauhob, Sioux City Bishop Heelan baseball

Niles broke the single-season school record for steals, topping the mark set by Connor Niles with his 41st.

Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys baseball

White pitched a three-hitter, striking out 13 batters on 95 pitches to help the Blue Devils earn a spot at state. He also had a double and drove in a run.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. 

