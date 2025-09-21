Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (9/21/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 15-20. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner Heather Hingst of Cedar Rapids Prairie
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jamison Ewing, Southeast Warren football
Ewing not only picked off three passes, he returned one back for a touchdown.
Daniel Larmie, Ankeny football
In a win over rival Ankeny Centennial, Laramie racked up 270 yards, rushing 35 times for 210 while catching four passes for 60 yards. He scored two touchdowns in the game.
Jackson Law, Iowa City West football
Law enforced dominance in a win over Bettendorf, registering five quarterback sacks among his 9.5 tackles.
Nick Maurer, East Mills football
All six of the tackles Maurer made in a convincing win came behind the line of scrimmage.
Marvin Mejicano-Barahona, Des Moines North boys cross country
Mejicano-Barahona, a sophomore, won the combined race at the 45th annual Mike Carr Invitational hosted by Ballard Huxley in 16:53, finishing fourth second ahead of the runner-up.
Carter Mulcahy, Southeast Polk boys golf
Mulcahy’s 3-under 69 was one shot ahead of the field, giving him the title at a tournament hosted by Ames at Veenker Memorial Golf Course.
Joey Nahas, Dowling Catholic football
Nahas completed 20 of 28 for 314 yards with four touchdowns in a convincing win over Southeast Polk by the Maroons.
Braeden Nelson, West Des Moines Valley boys golf
Nelson was locked in during the Warrior Invitational hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington, as the senior shot a 7-under 65 to win by three strokes.
Natalie Patteem, Sioux City West girls swimming
With several weeks left in the regular season, Patee, a senior, has posted state-qualifying marks in the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley. She is first in the state in the 100 backstroke and second in the individual medley.
Catie Schaffel, Linn-Mar girls swimming
Schaffel, a freshman, has recorded state-qualifying times in the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Her breaststroke and individual medley times rank No. 1 in the state.
Jaxson Schnell, GTRA football
Schnell hauled in eight passes for 217 yards wth three receiving touchdowns, highlighted by a 70-yarder.
Emily Sebeneicher, Red Oak volleyball
Sebeneicher dished out 56 assists in a five-set win over Carroll Kuemper, adding three kills.
Grant Sherrick, Pleasant Valley boys golf
Sherrick fired a round of 68 to shoot 3-under and capture gold at the Bettendorf Invitational, helping his team finish first as well.
Cailee Sullivan, Camanche volleyball
The sophomore was all over the court in a four-set win, picking up 49 digs.
Stadan Vansice, Baxter football
The senior was on point, completing 10 of 13 for 148 yards with five of those completions going for touchdowns.
Kaylee Webb, West Burlington volleyball
In a tough five-set loss, Webb, a sophomore, racked up 35 kills.
Crosby Yoder, Logan-Magnolia football
Yoder hauled in nine passes covering 195 yards, finding the end zone three times.
