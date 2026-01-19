Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? - Jan. 18, 2026
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 12-17. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 25. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge girls basketball
The Northwest Missouri State commit became Fort Dodge’s career scoring leader, surpassing the previous mark set by Molly Nelson with a 25-point performance in a win over Des Moines East.
Rylee Hogrefe, Newell-Fonda girls basketball
Hogrefe had 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in a win over 1A state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Roman Henry, Sioux City West boys basketball
Henry flirted with a triple-double in a win over Le Mars, scoring 21 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists for the freshman.
Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
Rice went off for 34 points on 14 of 23 shooting in a win over Dowling Catholic. He also collected eight rebounds, had five assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Tenley Levin, Solon girls basketball
The freshman had 26 points with 13 rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in an overtime win over Marion.
Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley boys wrestling
The reigning heavyweight state champion reached a milestone with his 100th career pin while also becoming the school’s career wins leader.
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley girls basketball
In a game that saw her become the school’s career scoring leader with over 1,900 points, Eisbach went off for 43 in a 73-71 win over Mount Ayr.
Bryce Henry, Mid-Prairie boys basketball
Henry surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career with a 21-point performance in a win over Tipton.
Bailey Kraklio, Durant girls bowling
Kraklio rolled a 267 game as part of a 490 series vs. Louisa-Muscatine.
Ty Schuttpelz, MMCRU boys bowling
The sophomore had a 582 series, the third-best series total this year in Iowa, including a 205 game.
Reid Jackson, Waukee boys bowling
Jackson put together a 289 game as part of a 514 series vs. Southeast Polk.
Trey Bryte, ADM boys basketball
Bryte recorded another triple-double, posting 18 points with 17 rebounds and 13 assists in a win over North Polk.
Tyce Van Donge, Unity Christian boys basketball
Van Donge recorded 24 points with 13 rebounds, leading the Knights to a win over Boyden-Hull in a ranked matchup.
Drake Sir, Crestwood boys basketball
Sir knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in a dominating performance vs. West Central.
Mac Crosson, Indianola boys wrestling
Crosson cemented his standing at 165 pounds with a 4-1 victory over Ankeny’s Calvin Rathjen in the finals of the Bob Sharp Invitational. The unbeaten Crosson also posted a fall in 36 seconds and a technical fall on the day.
Haley Armstrong, Atlantic girls wrestling
Armstrong claimed the Bob Sharp Invitational title at 235 pounds with a 35-second fall in the finals, improving to 32-0 on her senior season.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.