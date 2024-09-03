Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Aug. 26-31. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
IOWA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jordyn Aeschliman, West Lyon volleyball
The senior is the state’s co-leader in kills with 124.
Beckett Bakker, Waukee football
The junior passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns, completing 17-of-22 passes in a 59-14 win over Ames.
Dylan Bolton, Boone football
The senior caught four passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the Teadors’ 42-6 victory over Knoxville.
Beau Burns, BGM football
The junior QB completed all eight of his passes for 210 yards and five scores and also rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries in an 86-6 rout over the Meskwaki Settlement.
Drake DeGroote, West Des Moines Valley football
The junior passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in Valley’s huge 20-17 triumph at Southeast Polk.
Landon Duvall, Okoboji football
The senior QB was an efficient 11-of-13 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 41-7 triumph over North Union.
Charlie Dvergsten, Storm Lake football
The senior QB passed for 332 yards and four touchdowns and scored another on 85 yards rushing in a 50-30 win over Saydel.
Anthony Eaton, Nevada football
The senior running back racked up 206 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-7 over West Marshall.
Nathan Feldmann, North Polk football
The senior quarterback ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns in a wild 42-41 overtime win over Bondurant-Farrar.
Talen Fusion, Woodward-Granger football
The junior fired four touchdown passes and ran for 60 yards, including a strike that resulted in a thrilling 29-28 overtime win over Madrid.
Nolan Glick, Pekin football
The junior running back ripped off five touchdown runs on just nine carries, which resulted in 141 yards.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert football
The senior rambled for 272 yards on 40 carries and four touchdowns in Gilbert’s wild 35-28 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Grant Hocker, Williamsburg football
The senior quarterback passed for six touchdowns, completing 11-of-19 for 264 yards in the Raiders’ 55-10 triumph over West Branch.
Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East football
The junior passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Black Raiders rolled to a 41-14 win over Glenwood.
Gavin Kramer, Northeast football
The senior quarterback accounted for nine touchdowns, passing for three and rushing for six, racking up 297 yards on 16 totes in a 58-20 8-player victory over Bellevue.
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley football
Just a sophomore, Kriegel passed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a TD in a 70-12 triumph over Lone Tree. He also rushed for 304 yards and an astounding eight touchdowns in a wild 76-67 8-player win over BGM in Week 0.
Caden Lundt, Spirt Lake football
The senior QB passed for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-40 loss to Algona.
Cameron Mannary, Ottumwa football
The senior ran for 325 yards and five touchdowns in an impressive 47-26 victory over Keokuk.
Grady McGuire, Cedar Rapids Washington football
The junior passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two while hitting the century mark on just eight carries. Seven of his completions went to Brock Davis, who had 105 yards and two scores.
Chloe Meester, Mount Vernon volleyball
The senior is the state’s co-leader in kills with 124.
Lannon Montgomery, Lynnville-Sully football
The senior QB had a huge passing night in the Hawks’ 30-22 victory over Danville. He completed 20-of-31 for 314 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Tatum Nuss, Sumner-Fredericksburg football
The Cougars coasted to a 33-0 win over East Buchanan behind senior QB Tatum Nuss’ four touchdowns and 112 yards rushing on just seven carries.
Adam Ollin, Saydel football
The senior passed for 384 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-30 loss to Storm Lake.
Chase Smith, North Scott football
The senior gunslinger passed for 228 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 96 yards and a score as the Lancers cruised to a 41-6 win over Central DeWitt.
Kasen Thomas, Sioux City Heelan football
The junior running back had a huge game, rushing for 245 yards and five touchdowns on 22 attempts in the Crusaders 32-14 win over Carroll Kuemper.
Riley Vanderlinden, Bondurant-Farrar football
Only a freshman, Vanderlinden hauled in eight catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Bluejays’ heartbreaking 42-41 overtime loss to North Polk.
Brianna Wittrock, Carroll Kuemper volleyball
The junior has a state-high 18 solo blocks for the Knights.
- Chris Short | @SBLiveIA